Target Circle Week Returns Oct. 6-12 With Seven Days Of Deals Up To 50% Off

Members of free-to-join Target Circle can save on thousands of items including fall favorites, entertaining must-haves and get an early start on holiday shopping



The member-favorite Deal of the Day also returns with additional one-day-only deals

Consumers who enroll in a Target Circle 360 annual membership during Target Circle Week will receive $50 off their next same-day delivery order of $50 or more



MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) today announced that its biggest fall sale, Target Circle Week , returns Oct. 6-12, offering seven days of deals with savings of up to 50% off. Exclusively for members of the retailer's free-to-join Target Circle program, Target Circle Week will feature deep discounts on thousands of items, including fall favorites like Halloween costumes and candy, holiday gifting items like toys and LEGO sets and much more.



Target Circle Week Returns Oct. 6-12

"Our October Target Circle Week is our biggest sale of the fall and gives our members the best of Target, so they can stock up on everyday essentials while discovering new trends and inspiring some early holiday shopping," said

Cara Sylvester , executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "Target Circle is free to join and an easy way for our guests to save time and money every time they shop, and with seven days of deals on thousands of items, there's no better time to become a member than during Target Circle Week."



Here are some of the top deals available in stores and on Target beginning Sunday, Oct. 6:





Spend $40 on beauty and health items and receive a $10 Target GiftCard



Spend $50 on household essentials and receive a $15 Target GiftCard



Spend $50 at Ulta Beauty at Target and receive a $15 Target GiftCard



30% off sweatshirts, sweaters and bottoms for all



Buy one, get one 50% off Halloween costumes and candy



Spend $40 on toys and get $10 off; spend $75 on toys and get $20 off



Up to 30% off select LEGO sets



Buy one, get one 50% off fall breakfast favorites, including select cereal and granola



30% off Threshold bedding and bath, only at Target



Up to 40% off select floorcare, including items from brands like Bissell and Shark



Up to 50% off select kitchen items, including items from brands like Cuisinart and Instant Pot

30% off select luggage



Special Target Circle 360 deal



Target Circle also offers a paid membership, Target Circle 360, delivering ease and convenience with benefits like unlimited same-day delivery with no delivery fees on orders over $35, free two-day shipping, extended returns and free access to Shipt's multi-retailer marketplace, which gives members even more options to shop other local retailers. Consumers who enroll in a Target Circle 360 annual membership during Target Circle Week will receive $50 off their next same-day delivery order of $50 or more.



Deal of the Day returns



In addition to thousands of Target Circle Week deals, Target's popular Deal of the Day will run Oct. 6-12, with new one-day deals exclusively for Target Circle members each day. Consumers can use the Target app to easily discover new daily deals throughout Target Circle Week.



Year-round Target Circle savings





All consumers can sign up for the free-to-join Target Circle through the Target app or Target to get all Target Circle Week deals as well as everyday savings all year long. Members' Target Circle deals are automatically applied at checkout - no need to search for and add individual deals. Members also receive personal bonuses so they can feel confident they're getting the best value every time they shop at Target.



If consumers pay with the Target Circle Card (including debit, credit and reloadable options), they can also save an extra 5%* off every day, in addition to Target Circle savings.



Members can shop these deals and more in Target's nearly 2,000 stores and at Target or via the Target app. For added convenience, consumers can use the retailer's industry-leading same-day fulfillment services including Drive Up and Order Pickup; have their Target Circle Week deals delivered to their doorstep through same-day delivery, a benefit of Target Circle 360; or get free 2-day shipping when they spend $35.



About Target



Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .



* Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target/CircleCard for program rules and details.



