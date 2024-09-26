Bybit To Host WSOT 2024 Livestream: Featuring Past Champions, Industry Insights, And Special Giveaways

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit 's World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024, the longest-running and most rewarding trading competition of its kind by the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, invites the community to meet former WSOT legends and unlock auspicious rewards on livestream. Joining the trading champions will be other insiders, including co-host Gareth Jenkinson, Managing Editor at Cointelegraph for the first time.



Themed WSOT Legends: What's New, What's Next on Bybit Livestream , viewers can tune in for insights from iconic crypto traders from the past WSOT and try their luck in a live giveaway of 750 CATI and 350 USDT in airdrops and red packets.

Streaming live on Sep. 27 at 8AM UTC, the event will feature industry insiders and master traders and official Top Captains in WSOT 2023. The session is guaranteed to be lively with speakers celebrating past victories and embracing new possibilities. The champions will review their 2023 performances, their first-hand experience with formulating winning strategies, summoning and maintaining powerful squads in WSOT, delving into new trends such as the convergence of centralized and decentralized exchanges in Web3, and exploring the newly added Web3 segment in the 2024 competition.

“What better way to gear up for WSOT 2024 than going live with the champions,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.“Each year the games are evolving, and the stakes are higher as our community grows. We are filled with excitement for the WSOT season this year for all the new features and innovative ways of competing, and we hope to spread the joy with this livestreaming event,” she added.

Toh Shun Gui, Master Liquidator at Bybit and Kate Panchenko, Senior BD for the CIS region at Bybit will be joined by co-host Gareth Jenkinson at Cointelegraph.

Featured Speakers:



Mr. Ken , Top Captain in WSOT 2023 (Japan)

Leonid Maloletov, Top Captain in WSOT 2023 (Russia)

AZ, Web3 Evangelist, Bybit

Ye , CEO, Character X

Argiris Sotirakis , Co-Founder, Cryptominder and Cryptominder Academy Gianluca Grossi , Editor in Chief, Criptovaluta.it®️

What to Expect:



Certified champions: Past winners will shed lights on their top performance in 2023 and uncover new developments in WSOT and in the crypto space this year.

New possibilities: Upcoming squad leaders and Web3 project leads will have a chance to pitch. Livestream giveaways: Participants of the live chat may raise questions to share a 500 CATI prize pool, others may send a love note Bybit WSOT for a chance to win 250 CATI airdrop. Another 350 USDT prize pool awaits for new users when the session hits 15k viewers.



Users can join the Livestream Here: WSOT Legends: What's New, What's Next

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

