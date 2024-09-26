Sustainable Water Management In The Oil And Gas Industry - Global Report 2024-2030: Advanced Downstream Treatment And Reuse In Refineries
Date
9/26/2024 6:16:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Sustainability and Circular Economy of Water in the Oil and gas Industry, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for sustainable water management solutions in the oil and gas industry is experiencing robust growth due to several interrelated factors. Escalating water scarcity is pushing companies to seek alternative water sources and optimize their water usage. Concurrently, increasingly stringent environmental regulations on water discharge and disposal are compelling the industry to adopt more sustainable practices.
Advances in water treatment technologies, coupled with innovations in digital solutions and nature-based approaches, are facilitating more efficient and cost-effective water management. The oil and gas sector is increasingly aware of the benefits associated with a circular water economy, which emphasizes minimizing freshwater withdrawal and wastewater discharge through effective treatment, reuse, and recycling within operational processes.
This analysis delves into these growth opportunities, providing a detailed analysis of key market segments, including water and wastewater treatment equipment, design and engineering services, and operation and maintenance services, to highlight emerging trends and opportunities in sustainable water management.
Key Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Downstream Treatment and Reuse in Refineries Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Solutions for Water Optimization Growth Opportunity 3: Produced Water Management and Reuse
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Sustainability and Circular Economy of Water in the Global Oil and Gas Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation - Technology and Services Key Competitors Companies Across the Value Chain Growth Metrics Competitive Environment Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis Growth Drivers Growth Restraints The 6P Framework Shaping the Sustainability and Circular Economy of Water in the Global O&G Industry The 6P Framework - Policies, Products, and Processes The 6P Framework - Platforms, Partnerships, and People Long-term Global Oil Demand by Region Energy Demand by Region Primary Energy Demand by Fuel Type Long-term Global Oil Demand Growth by Sector Water Use and Disposal in the O&G Production Cycle Water and Wastewater Flow Diagram in the Upstream Sector Key Pollutant and Related Treatment Technology Categorization under Key Segments Key Treatment Technologies in the Upstream Sector Recycling and Reuse of Produced Water - Benefits Recycling and Reuse of Produced Water - Challenges Water Flow Diagram and Key Treatment Technologies in the Downstream Sector Wastewater Flow Diagram and Key Treatment Technologies in the Downstream Sector Digital Solutions in the O&G Water Treatment Industry Benefits of Digital Solutions in the O&G Water Treatment Industry Companies to Action Forecast Assumptions Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Segment Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Segment Forecast Analysis
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN26092024004107003653ID1108718208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.