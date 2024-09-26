Sustainable Water Management In The Oil And Gas Industry - Global Report 2024-2030: Advanced Downstream Treatment And Reuse In Refineries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Sustainability and Circular of Water in the Oil and Industry, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for sustainable water management solutions in the oil and gas is experiencing robust growth due to several interrelated factors. Escalating water scarcity is pushing companies to seek alternative water sources and optimize their water usage. Concurrently, increasingly stringent environmental regulations on water discharge and disposal are compelling the industry to adopt more sustainable practices.

Advances in water treatment technologies, coupled with innovations in digital solutions and nature-based approaches, are facilitating more efficient and cost-effective water management. The oil and gas sector is increasingly aware of the benefits associated with a circular water economy, which emphasizes minimizing freshwater withdrawal and wastewater discharge through effective treatment, reuse, and recycling within operational processes.

This analysis delves into these growth opportunities, providing a detailed analysis of key market segments, including water and wastewater treatment equipment, design and engineering services, and operation and maintenance services, to highlight emerging trends and opportunities in sustainable water management.

Key Growth Opportunities



Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Downstream Treatment and Reuse in Refineries

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Solutions for Water Optimization Growth Opportunity 3: Produced Water Management and Reuse

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Sustainability and Circular Economy of Water in the Global Oil and Gas Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation - Technology and Services

Key Competitors

Companies Across the Value Chain

Growth Metrics

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

The 6P Framework Shaping the Sustainability and Circular Economy of Water in the Global O&G Industry

The 6P Framework - Policies, Products, and Processes

The 6P Framework - Platforms, Partnerships, and People

Long-term Global Oil Demand by Region

Energy Demand by Region

Primary Energy Demand by Fuel Type

Long-term Global Oil Demand Growth by Sector

Water Use and Disposal in the O&G Production Cycle

Water and Wastewater Flow Diagram in the Upstream Sector

Key Pollutant and Related Treatment Technology Categorization under Key Segments

Key Treatment Technologies in the Upstream Sector

Recycling and Reuse of Produced Water - Benefits

Recycling and Reuse of Produced Water - Challenges

Water Flow Diagram and Key Treatment Technologies in the Downstream Sector

Wastewater Flow Diagram and Key Treatment Technologies in the Downstream Sector

Digital Solutions in the O&G Water Treatment Industry

Benefits of Digital Solutions in the O&G Water Treatment Industry

Companies to Action

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Segment



Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment Forecast Analysis

