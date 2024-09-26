Lulus Joins Forces With Dillard’S In Strategic U.S. Wholesale Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aligning with seasonal demand, Lulus launches its latest special occasion collection at Dillard's, strategically timed for Homecoming shoppers and driving increased penetration

CHICO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu's Lounge Holdings, (“Lulus” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, today announced a strategic collaboration with Dillard's, one of the nation's largest fashion retailers. This marks a significant milestone in Lulus' wholesale strategy, aimed at reaching new audiences and expanding the brand's distribution footprint across key markets.



As part of this collaboration, Lulus will bring its latest collections to more than 30 Dillard's stores nationwide, offering a selection of special occasion and event apparel that reflects the brand's commitment to style, quality and attainable luxury. This collaboration not only enhances Lulus' presence in the retail space but also provides Dillard's customers with access to the brand's unapologetically feminine designs and quality craftsmanship. Lulus also has plans to introduce an expanded Prom collection at Dillard's in early 2025, further strengthening the brand's presence in the special occasion wear market.

"Working with Dillard's is a pivotal step in our broader strategy to amplify Lulus' presence in key markets,” said Crystal Landsem, CEO of Lulus.“Dillard's is one of the nation's largest fashion retailers and by aligning with them, we extend our brand's reach to meet the evolving demands of our customers. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to strategic growth and mutual success, and we are confident it will yield significant benefits for both brands as we move forward together."

Dillard's Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, "We are happy to welcome Lulus to Dillard's just in time for homecoming! The brand brings a new, fresh and modern addition to our social occasion collection. Many of our younger, contemporary customers already know of Lulus' tremendous appeal, and we are pleased to present it at Dillard's."

As discussed in the Q2 2024 earnings call, Lulus marked a record second quarter for its special occasion and bridesmaids categories, reinforcing Lulus' brand position as the go-to destination for all of life's moments. As part of a broader strategy, the collaboration aims to increase visibility and accessibility for Lulus through key wholesale partnerships.

Lulus' wholesale expansion builds on the success of its“Friends for Life” campaign, the Company's first ever multi-channel brand initiative, and“Lulus Loves” collaborations, which brings together compelling brands that intersect with Lulus' core customers, providing them with more options to enhance their shopping experience and make Lulus their go-to shopping destination for all occasions. In 2024, the Company launched Lulus Loves collections with Boys Lie, D'Amelio Footwear, Levi's®, Sister Jane, Stoned Immaculate, Vans, Zemeta, and more. In the coming year, the Company is focused on further expanding its reach through strategic partnerships that align with its vision and customer base.

For more details about Lulus, please visit and follow Lulus on social media.

About Lulus

Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for all of life's fashionable moments. Our aim is to make every woman feel beautiful, celebrated and as if she's the most special version of herself for every occasion – from work desk to dream date or cozied up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus' world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok . Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu's Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Dillard's

Dillard's was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard's, Inc. ranks among the nation's largest fashion retailers - operating 273 Dillard's stores, including 28 clearance centers, spanning 30 states and an Internet store at dillards.com . The company focuses on delivering style, quality and value to its customers by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty and home collections from both national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard's complements this curated merchandise assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Lulus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A,“Risk Factors” in Lulus' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, Part II, Item 1A,“Risk Factors” in Lulus' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While Lulus may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

Contact

Abbygail Reyes

Vice President, Communications

...