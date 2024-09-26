Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it will release its results for the third quarter of 2024 before the opens on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The Company will host a call on the same day to discuss the results at 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern). The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.



Those interested in participating in the call can dial in toll-free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Interested parties can also listen to the call live and view the related slides on the internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company's website at

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call toll-free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13749196. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM company for four years in a row (2021 through 2024), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

..., 949-478-8696