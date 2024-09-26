European And North American Markets Gear Up For The Rise Of Automotive Digital Keys By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Digital Key Sector, Europe and North America, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The traditional car key is on its way to becoming a thing of the past, likely confined to the glove compartment. In Europe and North America, the automotive digital key market is rapidly expanding, driven by consumer demand for seamless, secure, digitally integrated interfaces and technologically advanced car access experiences. Additionally, digital keys can provide personalized user settings and real-time access management and monitoring, which enhances the overall driving experience.
This transition from physical keys to digital solutions marks a significant evolution in the automotive industry, and this report serves as a guide to navigating this dynamic market.
Drawing insights from interviews with industry leaders from technology providers, OEMs, technology enablers, software providers, cloud service platforms, and other stakeholders, this analysis offers a comprehensive perspective on the industry and its growth potential. Forecasts for Europe and North America include the expected yearly revenue, sales volume, and penetration of digital keys from 2024 to 2030.
Finally, the report provides valuable insights into upcoming growth opportunities for diverse industry stakeholders.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
What is Automotive Digital Key? What is the supply chain structure for Automotive Digital key technology? What are the primary drivers and restraints of Automotive Digital key Market? How will the Automotive Digital Key Market grow? What is the adoption trend among OEMs? Who are the technology players? How do Europe and North America's Automotive Digital key market sizes differ? Which region will see maximum growth? What are the growth avenues for the Automotive Digital key Market in Europe and North America until 2030? How will they help important stakeholders in the Automotive Digital key industry?
RESEARCH SCOPE
The analysis aims to provide insights into several areas:
Current technological trends, features, and services influencing the landscape of automotive digital keys Market projections specific to Europe and North America Involvement of diverse ecosystem participants, particularly OEMs and technology providers Opportunities and challenges industry stakeholders face Business prospects for stakeholders spanning the entire market spectrum
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment - Automotive Digital Key Market
Key Findings Digital Key Penetration and Forecast Snapshot Regional Market Snapshot Digital Key Technology and Adoption Trends among OEM Groups Portfolio and Snapshot by Technology Provider Standards and Regulations
Growth Environment - Transformation in Automotive Digital Key Market
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Digital Key Industry Scope of Analysis Segmentation Market Definition Distribution Channels
Growth Environment - Companies to Action (C2A), Automotive Digital Key Market
Competitive Environment Key Competitors Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue and Vehicle Sales with Digital Key Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis Digital Key Vehicle Sales with Digital Key Forecast by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Growth Environment - Trends & Regulations
Major Trends Impacting Automotive Digital Keys Impact of Digital Keys on Connected Car Platforms Competing Standards by the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) Introduction Evolution of Car Access Keys Block Diagram Product Roadmap and Technological Advancement Comparison of BLE, NFC, and UWB Impact of UWB on Security and Convenience after Integration with BLE and NFC Future Developments in Digital Keys - Biometrics
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Growth Generator Automotive Digital Key, Europe
Growth Metrics Revenue and Vehicle Sales with Digital Key Forecast Digital Key Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis Growth Metrics Revenue and Vehicle Sales with Digital Key Forecast Digital Key Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis BMW Group Mercedes-Benz Group Geely Group Toyota Group Hyundai Group Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (RNM) Tata Motors Group Volkswagen Group
Technology Provider Profiles
Continental Automotive Systems Valeo Huf Forvia Hella Denso (Infinite Key) Bosch
Key Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative Business Models Growth Opportunity 2 - Integration with Connected Car Services Growth Opportunity 3 - Biometrics Integration
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN26092024004107003653ID1108718192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.