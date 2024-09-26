National Bank Of Fujairah Participates In Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined, Underscoring Its Commitment To Emiratisation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) offers an environment for UAE Nationals to develop their careers and thrive

Dubai, September 26, 2024: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is participating this week in Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined, taking place between September 24 and 26 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Participation in this leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum again reinforces NBF's position as a key proponent of Emiratisation within the sector, as well as a leading employer for Emirati talents.

Over the course of the three-day event, the bank is looking to attract talented Emiratis to join the NBF team, and give them an opportunity to develop their skills and advance their careers.

NBF focuses on recruiting, training, developing and retaining UAE National employees through its career advancement and national development programmes. Key among these is its annual Management Training Programme (MTP), now in its twelfth year.

As a leading employer, the key element of NBF's HR strategy focuses on supporting the career aspiration of the nation's youth to prepare them for taking on leadership roles within the bank. As such, the bank focuses on training and professional development programmes for its Emirati employees thus enabling them to progress up the career ladder while advancing the bank's objectives and contributing to the UAE's economic growth and vision

