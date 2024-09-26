(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to of

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ).

Shareholders who purchased shares of SBUX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: November 2, 2023 to April 30, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on April 30, 2024, after hours, investors began to question the veracity of defendants' public statements following Starbucks' press release announcing its second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings and the accompanying same-day earnings call. In pertinent part, defendants announced disappointing Q2 Fiscal 2024 results, stating that store sales declined globally 4%, with traffic falling 7%, and further disclosed a 2% decline in new revenues to $8.6 billion. On the back of these results, Starbucks additionally lowered their guidance for FY 2024, citing global declines in store sales, net revenues, and both GAAP and non- GAAP earnings. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the issues Starbucks was facing in China, with CFO Ruggeri stating, in reference to the Chinese market, "we still see the effects of a slower-than-expected recovery, and we see fierce competition among value players in the market." Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Starbucks' revelation. The price of Starbucks' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $88.49 per share on April 30, 2024, Starbucks' stock price fell to $74.44 per share on May 1, 2024, a decline of over 15% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: October 28, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SBUX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 28, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

