Keeper Security Improves Autofill Experience On Ios With New TOTP And Long-Tap Autofill Features

- Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper SecurityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, is excited to announce that the Keeper Password Manager app for iOS now boasts new features designed to enhance password and verification code management. These updates, including enhanced Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) autofill and a user-friendly long-tap autofill function, are now available to streamline digital interactions and bolster security.The new TOTP autofill feature automatically suggests the appropriate verification codes during the login process. Once a username and password are entered, Keeper displays the recommended TOTP code on the screen, eliminating the need to switch between apps or manually enter codes. For cases where multiple TOTPs match a URL, users are prompted to select the correct one, ensuring a smooth and efficient login experience.Additionally, Keeper's long-tap autofill function enables users to quickly fill usernames, passwords and TOTP codes with a simple long-tap on any input field. By setting Keeper as the default autofill provider, users can access a menu of autofill options instantly, making it more convenient to navigate apps and websites.“Our latest features reflect our commitment to making digital security as seamless as it is robust,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security.“With the enhanced TOTP autofill and the new long-tap functionality, we're addressing common pain points in the login process while maintaining the highest standards of security. These updates are designed to help users manage their digital credentials with greater ease and confidence.”These enhancements are part of Keeper's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and security. The streamlined TOTP autofill simplifies the verification process, while the long-tap autofill dramatically speeds up form completion. These features, which require the latest iOS 18 version, collectively reduce manual input, minimise security risks and provide a more efficient and secure way to manage credentials on iOS devices.For more information about Keeper's password management platform and the new updates, please visit Keeper's Documentation Portal and Release Notes .

