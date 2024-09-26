عربي


US Drinking Water PFAS Management Industry Report 2024: Growth Opportunities In On-Site PFAS Destruction And Digital Solutions For Optimized PFAS Management


9/26/2024 5:31:16 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the US Drinking Water PFAS Management Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
PFAS are highly persistent in the environment and are associated with a wide range of serious health risks, resulting in increasing demand for effective management solutions.
This study offers a comprehensive analysis of the drinking water PFAS management industry in the United States, highlighting important growth drivers and restraints. The need for advanced technologies, including advanced detection methods, new treatment processes, and effective destruction techniques, is critical due to the complex nature of PFAS contamination.
Industry growth is fueled by transformative megatrends, such as the growing public awareness and the increasingly stringent regulations. Nevertheless, rising assessment and treatment costs, as well as technological limitations, act as significant growth restraints.

To navigate these challenges, emerging business models, such as subscription-based services and public-private partnerships, are proving advantageous. By capitalizing on these opportunities and addressing existing constraints, participants can strategically position themselves for success in this rapidly evolving industry.

Key Growth Opportunities:

  • On-site PFAS Destruction
  • Digital Solutions for Optimized PFAS Management
  • Becoming an End-to-End Solutions Provider

Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Drinking Water Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Management Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Sustainability and Circular Economy Practices

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Revenue Forecast
  • PFAS Regulations in the United States
  • EPA Requirements for PFAS
  • Known Contamination Sites - May 2023
  • Known PFAS Sites by State
  • Known PFAS Source Analysis
  • Industry Landscape
  • Primary Technologies for PFAS Treatment and Concentration
  • Primary Technologies for PFAS Destruction

Companies to Action

  • Companies to Watch

