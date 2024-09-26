Dividend Declaration

Date
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For Immediate Release: 26-Sep-24
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the“Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s)
paid by the Fund for the quarter to September 2024.
Announcement Date: 26-Sep-24
Ex-Date: 03-Oct-24
Record Date: 04-Oct-24
Payment Date: 18-Oct-24
| Sub-Fund/Share Class
| ISIN
| Currency
| Amount per Share
| WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF
| IE00BQQ3Q067
| USD
| 0.3381
| WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
| IE00BQZJBM26
| USD
| 0.2714
| WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
| IE00BQZJBQ63
| USD
| 0.1749
| WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF
| IE00BQZJBX31
| EUR
| 0.1103
| WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
| IE00BQZJC527
| EUR
| 0.1438
| WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
| IE00BZ56RD98
| USD
| 0.1239
| WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
| IE000IGMB3E1
| GBP
| 0.0493*
| WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
| IE00BZ56RN96
| USD
| 0.0873
| WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
| IE000LRRPK60
| GBP
| 0.0417*
| WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD (Inst)
| IE00030Y2P41
| USD
| 27.317
| WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD
| IE00BZ0XVF52
| USD
| 1.2643
| WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
| IE00BFNNN012
| USD
| 1.4246
| WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged
| IE00BFNNN236
| EUR
| 1.1825*
| WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
| IE00BFNNN459
| GBP
| 1.2284*
| WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
| IE00BJFN5P63
| USD
| 0.6632
| WisdomTree UK Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP
| IE0003UH9270
| GBP
| 0.2753
| * Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 25 September.
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Karen Campion +353 1 776 0406
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684
