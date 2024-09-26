(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends 2024: USA, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest report contains statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in the USA, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. The report presents a wealth of information, and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to, or investing in these countries or their export markets. In particular, the report includes detailed information on domestic production, exports and imports of textiles and clothing by type and destination, and retail sales.

The report notes that US textile and clothing imports fell sharply in value and volume terms in 2023, although they were up in volume during January-April 2024. US textile and clothing exports also fell in value in 2023 and they fell in value during January-April 2024 but retail sales by US clothing stores and department stores rose, albeit only marginally. In Argentina, textile and clothing exports plunged in 2023 after falling in 2022, although they were up markedly during January-March 2024.

Textile and clothing imports, by contrast, were down during January-March 2024 after declining in 2023, and textile and clothing production during January-March 2024 was down sharply. Retail sales, however, surged in 2023 and during January-February 2024. In Brazil, textile and clothing exports fell in 2023 for the first time in six years, reflecting, primarily, a decline in exports of cotton fibres, yarns and woven fabrics. There was also a fall in textile and clothing imports. Textile production inched up in 2023 but clothing production declined, and during January-March 2024 there were declines in textile production and clothing production. In Colombia, textile and clothing exports fell in 2023, and they were down during January-March 2024.

Also, textile and clothing production fell sharply in 2023 and was down during January-March 2024. In Mexico, textile and clothing exports rose in 2023 following jumps in 2022 and 2021. Despite the rise in 2023, however, there were declines in textile production and clothing production. There was also a decline in textile imports but clothing imports rose.

Key Topics Covered:

USA



Consumer expenditure

Retail market

Imports

US textile and clothing imports by product

Average prices of US textile and clothing imports

US textile and clothing imports by supplying country

Exports

US textile and clothing exports by product

US textile and clothing exports by destination country

Production

Employment Implementation of the USMCA

ARGENTINA



Exports

Export markets

Exports from Argentina to China

Exports from Argentina to Brazil

Exports from Argentina to the EU

Exports from Argentina to Chile

Exports from Argentina to Vietnam

Exports from Argentina to other major markets

Textile and clothing retail sales

Production Imports

BRAZIL



Exports

Export markets

Exports from Brazil to China

Exports from Brazil to Bangladesh

Exports from Brazil to Vietnam

Exports from Brazil to Turkey

Exports from Brazil to Argentina

Exports from Brazil to Indonesia

Exports from Brazil to the EU

Exports from Brazil to the USA

Production Imports

COLOMBIA



Exports

Export markets

Exports from Colombia to the USA

Exports from Colombia to Ecuador

Exports from Colombia to Mexico

Exports from Colombia to Peru

Exports from Colombia to Costa Rica

Exports from Colombia to Brazil Production

MEXICO



Exports

Export markets

Exports from Mexico to the USA

Exports from Mexico to El Salvador

Exports from Mexico to other markets

Production Imports

OUTLOOK

