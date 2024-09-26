Philippines Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024-2029: Key Developments, Strategic Partnerships, Mergers And Acquisitions, Regulatory Changes

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The buy now pay later market is poised to grow at an accelerated pace over the medium term in the Philippines. The availability of the payment method at point-of-sale, coupled with the fast-growing e-commerce market, will drive the BNPL industry growth in 2024. To tap into the growth potential, providers are expanding their footprint in the country and the trend is projected to further continue over the medium term. This will drive innovation and a competitive landscape in the Philippines BNPL market. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the sector in the Philippines from the short to medium-term perspective.

Key Developments in the BNPL Sector in the Philippines

Over the past six months, several key product launches have taken place in the Philippines' Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) sector. Notable developments include:

Atome Financial's BNPL Card: Atome Financial has reported a significant growth in its BNPL card offerings, with a monthly increase of over 20% in its cardholder base. The company focuses on improving its BNPL card to meet customer demand for higher credit limits while maintaining responsible lending practices. This initiative aims to expand the use of BNPL for various expenses, such as utility bills and e-commerce purchases.

These product launches and initiatives highlight a strong expansion strategy in the BNPL sector in the Philippines, driven by rising consumer demand for flexible payment solutions.

Strategic Partnerships

Over the past six months, several key partnerships have emerged in the Philippines' Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) sector. Notable collaborations include:



Atome Financial and HSBC Singapore: In August 2023, Atome Financial renewed a US$100 million debt facility in partnership with HSBC Singapore. This collaboration aims to strengthen Atome's presence in the Philippine market by leveraging HSBC's global network and banking expertise, supporting Atome's expansion efforts in the region.

Expansion of E-commerce Partnerships: Atome also seeks to expand its e-commerce partnerships, particularly with platforms like Lazada. This expansion aims to improve the accessibility of BNPL services for online shoppers, reflecting the growing trend of integrating BNPL options at checkout across various retail platforms.

Atome Financial and Chubb: Atome has partnered with Chubb to introduce embedded insurance products, specifically Bill Secure and Shopping Secure. This partnership aligns with Atome's strategy to diversify its offerings and deliver additional value to BNPL customers. UnaCash's Merchant Partnerships: UnaCash has onboarded various merchant partners across sectors like appliances, gadgets, and general merchandise. The company plans to increase its merchant partnerships by over 200% in 2024, signaling a significant effort to expand its footprint in the growing BNPL market.

These partnerships highlight a strategic focus on expanding market presence and enhancing service offerings within the rapidly growing BNPL sector in the Philippines.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Over the past six months, there have been significant developments in mergers and acquisitions within the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) sector in the Philippines. Key insights regarding the BNPL landscape include:



Market Growth and Strategic Collaborations: The BNPL market in the Philippines is projected to experience significant growth, with providers forming strategic alliances to enhance their market presence. These collaborations seek to capitalize on global networks and local expertise, potentially setting the stage for future mergers or acquisitions as companies aim to consolidate in a rapidly changing market. Investment in Infrastructure: BNPL providers are investing in infrastructure and strategic alliances to meet the anticipated surge in demand. While this does not directly indicate ongoing mergers or acquisitions, it reflects a trend toward consolidation and collaboration, which could pave the way for such activities.

Although the current search did not reveal specific examples of mergers or acquisitions, the existing strategic partnerships and evolving market conditions suggest a landscape that may soon be poised for consolidation as the BNPL sector grows in the Philippines.

Regulatory Changes



Over the past six months, the regulatory landscape for the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) sector in the Philippines has been evolving. However, specific regulatory updates were not highlighted in the search results. Key points regarding the current regulatory environment and government policies affecting the BNPL sector include:

Increased Adoption and Regulatory Focus: The rapid uptake of BNPL services among Filipinos, driven by inflation and the expanding e-commerce market, has brought attention to regulatory frameworks that ensure consumer protection and responsible lending practices. As BNPL transactions become more common, the government will likely consider regulations addressing potential risks associated with these financial products.

Consumer Protection Concerns: Similar to trends seen in other countries, there are rising concerns regarding consumer protection in the BNPL sector. Issues such as high late payment fees, transparency in product disclosures, and the risk of over-indebtedness are key areas that regulators may focus on to safeguard consumers.

Global Trends Influencing Local Policies: The Philippines may draw inspiration from regulatory developments in regions like Australia and New Zealand, where governments have started implementing stricter regulations for BNPL products. These reforms aim to provide consumer protections similar to those in traditional credit markets, potentially influencing future policy-making in the Philippines.

Market Growth and Regulatory Preparedness: With the BNPL market in the Philippines expected to reach approximately $2.29 billion in 2024, regulatory frameworks are needed to support this growth while ensuring consumer protection. The government may need to establish clear guidelines for BNPL providers to operate within a safe and transparent environment. Overall, while the search results did not specify recent regulatory changes, the growing adoption of BNPL services and the associated consumer protection concerns suggest that the Philippine government may be preparing to introduce regulations to ensure the sector's responsible growth.

