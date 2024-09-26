Preeti Amin Opens Up On Her 'Hoity-Toity' Role In 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Preeti Amin, who recently joined the cast of 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye,' has shared her thoughts on her character Vandana, describing her as a distinctly hoity-toity lady.

Preeti made her debut in Hindi television with Zee TV's popular show 'Kasamh Se' in 2006 and is excited to be back on the channel.

Talking about the same, Preeti said: "My debut was with the show 'Kasamh Se' in 2006, and the last show I did with the was 'Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein' in 2013. So, coming back on the channel after 11 years, with a show like 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye', really feels like a homecoming."

Further delving details about her role, Preeti added: "My character, Vandana aka Vandy, is a very hoity-toity lady, who has returned from Dubai. I genuinely feel this role is for me because I think she has her own quirks. I have just started shooting for the show, and the whole team has been really welcoming, I already feel like I'm a part of their family."

"Vandana is going to create a lot of issues in Virat's life because he married her niece, Amruta forcefully. I'm sure the upcoming track will keep the audience hooked to the storyline," concluded Preeti.

Preeti plays the role of Vandana, Bhavani's (Hemangi Kavi) sister, who has just returned from Dubai. She does not like Virat (Arjit Taneja) because he forcefully married her niece Amruta (Sriti Jha), hence she will create havoc in their lives by being a typical mother-in-law to Virat.

'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Preeti has been a part of shows like-- 'Jhoome Jiiya Re', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Lapataganj', 'Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.