2024 BRICS Young Leaders Forum Held In Russia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, the 2024

BRICS Young Leaders Forum took place in Kazan, Russia. The event was a gathering of officials, representatives, experts, and opinion leaders from China and Russia, alongside global young participants from BRICS countries.

The forum centered around the theme of "New Opportunities for a Shared Future", with a focus on exploring how young individuals can actively participate in and benefit from the cooperation within the BRICS framework. It highlighted the significance of youth collaboration in enhancing mutual understanding and promoting cultural exchanges among countries.

China Daily and the Chinese Embassy in Russia co-hosted the event, which was organized by 21st Century Media and Education in partnership with Kazan Federal University. The Interregional Association for International Cooperation and the Confucius Institute at Kazan Federal University provided additional support for the forum.

At the event, 21st Century Media and Education signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Tatar-inform and Kazan Federal University. Furthermore, young representatives endorsed the "BRICS Youth Cooperation and Development Initiative", which advocates for open-mindedness and collaboration, encouraging youth from BRICS nations to seize opportunities, tackle challenges, and foster a culture of continuous innovation.

The event organizers stressed that the BRICS youth play important roles as both beneficiaries and contributors. The forum intends to amplify young voices, showcase their endeavors, and encourage collaboration among them. Additionally, the forum strives to cultivate relationships, inspire fresh perspectives, and instill a sense of responsibility among the younger generation.

The participants of the forum perceived the event as a global platform for dialogue among young people from BRICS countries, aimed at fostering enhanced mutual understanding. They believed that youth, recognized as the driving force behind future progress, can broaden their international perspectives, and enhance their competitiveness through shared learning experiences.

A standout feature of the event was the direct conversations among young representatives from BRICS nations. Potapov Gleb Sergeevich, the Russian founding curator of the SСOLAR hub in St. Petersburg; Shamim Zakaria, an Indian journalist and commentator based in Beijing; and Vitor Moura, a Brazilian marketing director for the Brazil-China Business Association, shared their thoughts on the opportunities and potential collaborations within the BRICS framework. They encouraged young people to strengthen cultural exchanges, mutual understanding, and collaborative efforts toward a shared future for humanity.

Kleimenova Aleksandra, the first runners-up of China Daily Belt and Road Youth English Speaking

Competition St. Petersburg Qualifying

Competition from Russia, hosted a roundtable discussion where four young representatives from BRICS nations shared their experiences and insights on the opportunities arising from BRICS cooperation in their education, lives, and careers.

Emphasizing the dawn of a new era of "Big BRICS" that emerged after BRICS expanded earlier in the year, these representatives highlighted the extended platform now available for youth engagement in areas such as sustainable development, innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange.

The participants of roundtable discussion session consisted of Shannah Rose Erasmus, a South African promoter of traditional Chinese medicine, Li Yunqing, second-prize winner in the All-China Russian Language Competition Finals from China; Valieva Alina Ramilevna, a Russian enthusiast of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation; and Delkhasteh Abalfazl, an Iranian Social Media Influencer.

The event will receive extensive coverage on China Daily's media platform, local Russian media, international media outlets, and global social media channels. China Daily's programme Youth Power will also launch a special program in collaboration with local media to engage a global youth audience, fostering cross-cultural exchange among individuals from diverse backgrounds.

