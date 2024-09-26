Lady Reading Hospital Hikes OPD & Emergency Fees Amid Rising Operational Costs

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar – Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) administration has announced an increase in the fees for both emergency and outpatient departments (OPD). According to hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim, the fee has been raised from PKR 30 to PKR 50.

The spokesperson stated that the decision was approved by the hospital's Board of Governors, citing rising operational costs as the reason for this step. "It was necessary in light of increased expenses," Asim said.

He further explained that the hospital has halted purchasing new machinery and equipment to manage costs. Facing a shortage of resources, the hospital is focusing on achieving financial stability while ensuring continued patient care.