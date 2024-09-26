Rawalpindi: Six More Adiala Jail Staff Detained For Alleged Facilitation Of Imran Khan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, six additional staff members have been detained on charges of allegedly facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Sources report that among those detained are three women. The arrested individuals include a sweeper, two lady wardens, and three personnel responsible for monitoring CCTV cameras. The mobile phones of the detained staff have been confiscated, and further investigation is ongoing.

According to sources, the female staff members were allegedly involved in conveying messages between Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi within the jail.

Moreover, the workforce at Adiala Jail has been increased to enhance the effectiveness of the security system.

Previously, security agencies had also detained Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram on similar charges of facilitating Imran Khan , and Assistant Superintendent Bilal was questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.