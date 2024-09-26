PTI Rally In Islamabad Postponed Amid Controversy, New Date Set For September 8

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Islamabad: Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Azam Swati, announced the postponement of the party's rally in Islamabad today, in the presence of Chairman Barrister Gohar. Swati stated that the rally, originally scheduled for today, has been rescheduled to September 8 on the directives of PTI chief Imran Khan.

However, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen, speaking to the media, expressed surprise at the news, stating that he had not received any official notice of the rally's cancellation. "We have filed a contempt of court petition, and we will seek further details regarding the rally from our leadership," he added.

Earlier in Lahore, PTI workers began gathering at Niaz Thokar Baig for their journey to Islamabad, but police intervened, detaining the Secretary General of the Women's Wing Lahore, along with two other women and a driver.

Also Read: Aamir Ayub Khan: From Shoeshiner to Media Icon

In anticipation of the potential rally, authorities and police placed containers on the main GT Road, causing significant inconvenience to the public. The designated rally site was also reportedly dug up.

In Rawalpindi, road closures were accompanied by a complete suspension of the Metro Bus Service between the twin cities.

It is important to note that Islamabad's administration had previously decided to deny PTI permission to hold a rally in the federal capital. Despite this, PTI had announced plans to hold a rally at Tarnol Chowk on Peshawar Road at 4:00 PM today.

Following this, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province for three days, banning all gatherings, processions, rallies, sit-ins, and protests.