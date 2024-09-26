PTI Leader Sher Afzal Marwat Arrested And Released After Alleged Clash With Police

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Islamabad arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat, only to release him later. The police accused Marwat of attacking officers, injuring them, and tearing an officer's uniform.

Sher Afzal Marwat denied these allegations, claiming that the police attacked him with weapons. In response, he called on PTI supporters to protest.

A large police contingent detained Marwat and transferred him to Golra Police Station. His arrest was later confirmed via his account. A police spokesperson stated that Marwat was released after assuring authorities that he would not incite unrest.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that PTI workers had gathered in Tarnol for a rally but were informed that some attendees had been arrested at Express Chowk.

It's worth noting that PTI had earlier announced the postponement of their planned rally in Islamabad. PTI central leader Azam Swati, in the presence of Chairman Barrister Gohar, declared that the rally, originally scheduled for today, will now take place on September 8, following instructions from Imran Khan .