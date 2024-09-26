Heavy Rains And Windstorms Expected Across Pakistan From September 26, Met Office Warns

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting strong winds and thunderstorms with rain in various parts of the country starting Thursday, September 26, and continuing until October 1.

According to the department, rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir during this period.

There is also a risk of landslides in the mountainous regions of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, and Buner, as well as in Galiyat, Murree, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. This could potentially damage connecting roads in these areas.

In addition, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa plains will likely experience intermittent rain from September 26 to September 28. Authorities have been advised to remain vigilant, especially in areas prone to landslides and road closures.