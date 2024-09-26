Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Orders Investigation Into Attack On Foreign Diplomats' Convoy In Malam Jabba

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch a formal investigation into the attack on a convoy of foreign diplomats in the Malam Jabba area of Swat.

A two-member committee has been established for the investigation, consisting of the Additional Inspector General of Investigation and the Special Secretary of Home Affairs.

Sources revealed that the committee will thoroughly investigate the incident from multiple angles and submit a detailed report to the provincial government.

It is important to recall that the attack took place on September 22, in which one police officer was killed, and three others were injured. Fortunately, all foreign diplomats remained unharmed.

Following the incident, the provincial government issued a statement claiming they were not informed about the diplomats' visit. However, the Foreign Office contradicted this claim, stating that the provincial government had been duly notified of the diplomats' visit.