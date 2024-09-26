QUBE Development shares insights on UAE’s real estate market

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE; 26 September 2024: QUBE Development, the renowned international developer, known for their trailblazing building solutions, shares its insights on UAE’s real estate market, which continues to garner strong demand from investors from all over the world. The growing surge is due to various factors with the off-plan market being the major contributor and responsible for 65 percent of overall sales transactions for the month of August 2024, a 54% volume increase from what was recorded during the same period last year.



According to data analytics online platform, Statista, the UAE real estate market is anticipated to reach a value of AED 2.5 trillion by the end of 2024 . This growth is spearheaded by the increasing influx of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), who have entered the market looking for strong investment opportunities with a focus on the luxury property sector, primarily in the off-plan market where a high number of ultra-luxury projects and megaprojects are currently underway.



The global interest has been recognized by QUBE, who have recently launched their first residential project ‘Cubix Residences’ located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and providing a focus on durability, reliability, sustainability, and exceptional quality to the family-oriented community in the area. This is just the first of many projects to follow as the company has announced its plans to invest an additional AED 2.6 billion worth of inventory into the Dubai market by the end of 2025 to continue expanding its portfolio in this prime market.





Construction Director of QUBE Development, Ramy Abdel Kader, commented: “Cubix Residences is progressing on schedule, with construction now reaching 25%. The surging demand for premium real estate in Dubai reinforces our commitment to deliver efficiently and to the highest standards. At QUBE Development, we provide sustainable, high-quality developments that cater to the evolving needs of urban living. As we move forward, we look forward to unveiling more innovative projects that will continue shaping Dubai’s real estate landscape."





With a commitment to sustainable design and community engagement, QUBE Development’s ambition is to make a positive and lasting impact by enhancing the quality of life for all residents through its future developments. By contributing to the well-being of the community and encouraging a healthier, happier tomorrow for everyone, the company looks forward to continuing its efforts in building communities and fostering a strong sense of connection among UAE residents.





