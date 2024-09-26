Riskxchange Recognised As A Cool Vendor In 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendor Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RiskXchange , a leading provider of third-party cyber risk management solutions, has been named a“Cool Vendor” in the 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendor Report. This prestigious recognition underscores RiskXchange's innovative approach to helping organisations enhance their vendor risk management and cybersecurity posture through real-time insights and a fully managed service.

Gartner's Cool Vendor designation highlights emerging vendors that bring new, innovative technologies to market and have the potential to disrupt existing processes. RiskXchange is proud to be included in this year's report, demonstrating its leadership in simplifying and automating third-party risk management through advanced cyber risk assessment technologies.

RiskXchange's unique platform enables businesses to monitor and manage their vendor ecosystem's risk profiles, helping to meet global regulatory requirements such as DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act), ISO 27001/2, and others. With its comprehensive managed service, the platform streamlines the onboarding process for new vendors, assesses ongoing risk, advises on mitigation strategies, and provides continuous monitoring to maintain a strong security posture.

RiskXchange's recognition as a Cool Vendor is a significant milestone as the company continues its mission to empower organisations in building resilient and compliant digital ecosystems. This accolade further solidifies RiskXchange's position as a market innovator in third-party risk management.

RiskXchange is a trusted provider of third-party cyber risk management solutions. The company helps organisations streamline their vendor risk management processes, ensuring compliance with global regulatory frameworks and improving overall security posture. RiskXchange's platform enables real-time vendor risk assessments, delivering actionable insights that empower businesses to make informed decisions and mitigate risks effectively. For more information, visit .

