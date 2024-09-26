Chimpzee Is Helping Organizations To Save Animals And The Environment: Here's How

(MENAFN- ValueWalk)

Crypto investors can earn rewards in multiple ways. They can earn from price appreciation, staking, providing liquidity and other means.

But what if we tell you that there is a project out there that helps you protect the environment and save animals.



Amidst numerous meme coins, Chimpzee is doing things differently.

Let us find out how Chimpzee was created and what makes it different from other meme coins out there.

Born with a mission

The ultimate aim of Chimpzee is to provide users with a passive income while helping animals and the environment.



The project helps to increase public awareness and also donates to organizations that help endangered species and fight against deforestation.

The story behind Chimpzee is quite interesting. The core character of this project is Max Chimpzeeski. Max is a scientist who was born in the African jungle and has set out on a mission to save the planet.

Max created Chimpzee with a mission to fight for the planet. Additionally, he combined it with Web3 and blockchain technology.

What does Chimpzee offer?

The Chimpzee ecosystem has various platforms. This includes the Chimpzee Shop, the NFT marketplace and the Zero Tolerance Game.

All the platforms are connected via the ecosystem. For instance, the Chimpzee SHop will allow users to send CHMPZ tokens to purchase merchandise.

The shop-to-earn feature will provide users with free CHMPZ coins as passive income for every purchase. A portion of the profit is also set aside for charity.

Then comes the Trade-to-earn platform by Chimpzee. This is Chimpzee's NFT marketplace.



What the NFT marketplace offers is the potential for its customers to create passive income by sharing a percentage of trading fee profits with active users.

The third platform in the ecosystem will be the Zero Tolerance Game. The game will allow you to earn free CHMPZ coins and access premium prizes.

Users can set up custom avatars to stop poachers and protect forests. Additionally, when the users reach certain milestones, they earn another opportunity to earn more.

What are NFT Passports?

NFT Passports are one central aspect of the Chimpzee ecosystem. Owning an NFT passport will help you earn additional benefits, rewards and CHMPZ coins.

Chimpzee currently offers four types of NFT passports. These are the Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze passports.

The Diamond NFT passport is priced at around 1,000,000 CHIMPZ. Owning this passport helps holders earn an APY of 20%. It also gives VIP access to Chimpzee events and special promotions.

950 units of Diamond NFT passports are available for purchase.

The second tier passport is the Gold NFT Passport. The cost of the passort is 750,000 CHMPZ. It provides holders with an APY of 18%.



Gold NFT Passports also provide you with VIP access. There are currently 1900 units available for investors to grab.

The third tier passport is Silver. The Silver NFT Passport is priced at 500,000 CHMPZ. It offers an APY of 15% to its holders.

Silver NFT passports offer VIP access, and there are currently 2850 units available.



The fourth NFT in this series is the Bronze NFT. Bronze NFTs are priced at 300,000 CHMPZ. It provides an APY of 10%.

They are also currently running an exclusive NFT promotion. Anyone holding a Chimpzee NFT Passport will stand a chance to win prizes up to $10,000 USDT.

The winner will be selected and announced in September-October 2024.

How to be a part of the Chimpzee ecosystem?

CHMPZ is already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko . The coin is already listed on the MEXC exchange, BitMart and P2B exchanges.

All you need to do is create an account on the respective exchanges and deposit the funds.



You can also stake your CHMPZ to earn 40% APY. Currently, around 800 investors have staked their coins. Also, you can stake your NFT passport to earn up to 20% APY.

If you like what the project is doing for the environment, check out their social media channels to become a part of the ecosystem now.



