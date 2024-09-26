Selena Gomez Net Worth: From Disney Channel Star To Global Icon

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Selena Gomez has had an illustrious career, going from star to global brand. Throughout her career as a musician, actor, entrepreneur, Gomez has amassed a huge net worth of $800 million . In this article, we explore the successful career and the life of this multifaceted global icon. Quick facts about Selena Gomez

Full name Selena Marie Gomez Birthdate July 22, 1992 Birthplace Grand Prairie, Texas, USA Net worth $800 million as of 2024 Primary professions Singer, Actress, Entrepreneur Major businesses Rare Beauty, Serendipity, Wondermind Most followed Social Media platform Instagram (430+ million followers) Philanthropy focus Mental Health Awareness, Rare Impact Fund

Early life and education

Selena Marie Gomez was born on July 22, 1992, in Grand Prairie, Texas, to Ricardo Joel Gomez and 16-year-old Amanda Dawn“Mandy” Cornett. At the age of five, her parents divorced, leaving her to be raised by a single mother. The music star has often spoken about the pain of growing up in a poor family but also about the strong bond she built with her mother.

Gomez's mother, a former stage actress, exposed her to acting at a very young age. At 7, she was cast as Gianna in a children's television series, Barney & Friends. Through this show, she met her long-time best friend and fellow actress, Demi Lovato .

Selena Gomez attended Danny Jones Middle School in Texas. However, due to her growing acting career, she opted for homeschooling. She attained her high school diploma in 2010, balancing her demanding entertainment career with education.

These childhood and early experiences shaped Selena Gomez's resilience and business ethics, which have become hallmarks of her success in music, acting, and business engagements.

From Disney darling to pop superstar

Selena Gomez first became famous as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, a Disney TV series that became the pillar of her early career. Gomez's role in Wizards of Waverly Place earned her multiple awards and a massive fan base.

Gomez ventured into music to complement her acting career, creating the band Selena Gomez & the Scene. Selena released multiple successful albums with the band, including Kiss & Tell in 2009 and A Year Without Rain in 2010. These albums laid the foundation for Gomez's solo music career , which kicked off in 2013.

Selena Gomez released her debut solo album, Stars Dance, in 2013, which elevated her pop stardom to greater heights. She followed this album with Revival in 2015 and Rare in 2020. These albums received critical acclaim and were great commercial successes, significantly impacting Selena Gomez's net worth .

In a 2020 interview, Gomez revealed her intentions to release a Spanish-language album. True to her plans, she released the Latin pop album Revelación on March 12, 2021.

Notably, Lose You to Love Me, a hit single from Rare, was Selena Gomez's first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 .

Expanding her empire with business ventures

In 2020, Selena Gomez expanded her portfolio, launching a cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty, that promotes inclusivity and self-acceptance. This brand grew quickly, becoming a major player in the beauty industry and generating millions of dollars in revenue in the first year. As of 2024, the Rare Beauty brand has a valuation reaching $2 billion.

Besides Rare Beauty, Gomez's business acumen is evident in other ventures. She is a co-owner of the ice cream brand Serendipity and a co-founder of the mental health program Wondermind.

These platforms are not only sources of Gomez's wealth. They also show her commitment to fostering a healthy community by raising mental health awareness.

Acting success and continued screen presence

While music and business engagements remain primary income sources for Gomez, her acting career sets the stage for her successes. It remains a significant part of her financial and professional portfolio.

She became famous for playing Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place. After Disney, Selena Gomez starred in more mature films, such as Spring Breakers in 2012 and The Dead Don't Die in 2019. She was also cast in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin. Her performance in Only Murders earned her critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

Gomez also appeared in Hannah Montana as a pop sensation and Montana's nemesis, Mikayla Skeech.

Her screen career goes beyond acting. She has also taken producer roles in films like Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. The film sparked widespread conversations around mental health and suicide prevention.

She runs her own production company, which is set to release multiple projects, including the upcoming biopic in which Gomez portrays the music legend Linda Ronstadt.

Social media influence and brand collaborations

Selena Gomez's influence extends beyond the conventional media. She is one of the most followed women on social media, especially on Instagram, where she commands a follower base of over 430 million people. This massive following allows her to command high fees for sponsored posts, going up to $2.5 million per post.

Collaboration with global brands is another lucrative contributor to Gomez's net worth . She has worked with major brands such as Puma, Adidas, and Coach, generating millions of dollars through these partnerships. One of the most profitable partnership projects is the SG x PUMA Strong Girl collection .

Philanthropy and mental health advocacy

Selena Gomez has used her platform to promote mental health and other charitable causes. She has often spoken about her personal struggles with anxiety and depression, using her experience to advocate for increased mental health resources.

In 2020, she established the Rare Impact Fund, where she pledges to raise $100 million over ten years to combat mental health issues in underserved communities.

FAQ What is Selena Gomez's current net worth?

As of 2024, Selena Gomez's net worth is approximately $800 million. Her wealth primarily stems from her successful music and acting careers and business ventures.

How did Selena Gomez become so wealthy?

Selena Gomez is a successful actress, music goddess, and businesswoman. Her massive wealth comes from her music career, acting roles, which she started at the age of seven, social media endorsements, brand partnerships, and successful business engagements such as Rare Beauty.

What are Selena Gomez's most successful businesses?

Rare Beauty is one of Selena Gomez's most successful brands. It was valued at $2 billion in 2024. Her other successful ventures include the ice cream brand Serendipity and the mental health platform Wondermind.

Is Selena Gomez involved in any charitable work?

Yes, the music sensation is deeply involved in charitable causes, particularly mental health advocacy. Her Rare Impact Fund, launched in 2020, aims to raise $100 million in 10 years to support mental health projects in underserved regions.

What upcoming projects does Selena Gomez have?

Selena Gomez is set to produce and star in multiple upcoming films, including the highly anticipated biopic, where she plays music legend Linda Ronstadt.