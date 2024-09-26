Woman Killed, Buildings Damaged As Russian Drones, Missiles Attack Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked Odesa region, launching missiles and kamikaze drones. A woman, 62, was killed in the attack.

That's according to Oleh Kiper , chief of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"This night, the enemy attacked Odesa with missiles and drones. The air defense units worked extremely hard, destroying most of the enemy targets. A 62-year-old woman died as a result of the missile attack in Odesa region," the report says.

Buildings and cars sustained damage. Dry grass caught fire but rescuers promptly put out the fire.

Ukraine downs four Russian missiles, 66 killer drones

"Regarding the drone attack, which the terrorists carried out later this morning: there were no casualties and no significant damage to infrastructure," Kiper said.

Law enforcement are documenting the consequences of yet another crime committed by the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the death toll of an overnight airstrike targeting Zaporizhzhia has increased to eight.

Photo: Getty Images