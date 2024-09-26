Baku Hosts Colorful Kelagayi Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kelagayi Festival themed "Sazlı-Sözlü Kəlağayı Günləri" has been
held in Baku, Azernews reports.
The event is organized by the "Poetic Majlis of Mirvarid
Dilbazi" NGO with the support of the Surakhani Executive Power on
the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the inclusion of the
Kelagayi art in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural
Heritage of UNESCO.
The festival featured the works of Kelagayi masters from the
country's regions, exhibitions of folk and applied arts, a concert
program with the participation of ashugs and folk singers, and
folklore groups.
The event featured examples of Kelagayi created in Basgal in the
Ismayilli region, including "Şah buta", "Saya buta", "Xırda
buta".
Since ancient times, Basgal has been a center of handicraft
production, known for its silk weaving, the production of national
women's silk scarves - kelagayi, and in particular, the machines on
which silk was woven in ancient times have survived to this
day.
A master class was held on the creation and decoration of
kelagayi with various motifs, patterns and ornaments.
Kelagayi has been an integral part of Azerbaijani fashion for
centuries.
This stunning headdress
is a silk square-shaped scarf, typically measuring around 110 x
110 cm.
This art form involves applying wax to specific areas of the
fabric and then dipping it into various natural dyes made from
natural dyes like barberry, paradise apples, saffron, currants,
etc.
The wax acts as a resist, creating unique and detailed designs
that are a true reflection of Azerbaijani craftsmanship.
Silk fabrics are boiled so that they do not fade in the future.
That's why kelagayi may wear out, but it will never lose its
original colour.
One of the most fascinating aspects of the kelagayi is its
symbolism.
Each pattern and colour combination carries a specific meaning,
which not only adds a special charm to the headscarf but also
provides a deeper connection to Azerbaijani culture and legacy.
Different parts of Azerbaijan are famous for their original
kelagayi ornaments.
For example, Absheron and Shaki were characterised by a large,
massive pattern; small patterns are common for silk headscarves in
Shamakhi, while Garabagh, Ganja, and Gazakh produce both small and
large patterns.
Since the Middle Ages, centres of traditional silk weaving have
been formed in Shaki, Shirvan, Baskal, and Ganja.
Traditionally, the kelagayi was worn by Azerbaijani women to
signify their marital status. Unmarried women would wear a scarf
with a specific pattern, while married women would wear a different
design.
Today, however, the kelagayi is worn by women of all marital
statuses as a symbol of national identity and pride.
It is often worn during special occasions such as weddings,
festivals, and cultural events, adding a touch of elegance and
tradition to any fashion look.
This magnificent head accessory continues to be worn proudly by
women of all ages.
