Azerbaijani FM Discusses Agenda Of Existing Cooperation With UN High Commissioner
9/26/2024 5:10:59 AM
Fatima Latifova
On September 25, 2024, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with
Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights,
during the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General
Assembly, Azernews reports.
The meeting addressed various areas of cooperation between
Azerbaijan and UN institutions, including issues related to the
protection of human rights and the current situation in the region
during the post-conflict period.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's consistent
support for an effective UN system, including the country's
commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, multilateralism,
and extensive cooperation with UN bodies.
The existing collaboration between Azerbaijan and the UN in
various fields, including the protection of human rights, was noted
with satisfaction.
It was highlighted that the relevant activities of the Office of
the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the measures aimed at
enhancing the potential of states in this area are significant.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan, fully
committed to the fundamental principles of human rights,
continuously contributes to strengthening the international human
rights system and promoting intercultural and interfaith dialogue,
achieving substantial progress in this area.
Detailed information was provided to the counterpart about the
current situation and realities in the region during the
post-conflict period, the large-scale restoration and
reconstruction efforts being carried out by our country after the
full assurance of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and
sovereignty, measures to combat the threat of mines, and the
normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
It was also recalled that our country will host the 29th session
of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29) this year, and information was shared about
the work being done in this regard.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues
of mutual interest.
