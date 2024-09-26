Azerbaijani FM Discusses Agenda Of Existing Cooperation With UN High Commissioner

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On September 25, 2024, Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov met with Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, during the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

The meeting addressed various areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN institutions, including issues related to the protection of human rights and the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's consistent support for an effective UN system, including the country's commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, multilateralism, and extensive cooperation with UN bodies.

The existing collaboration between Azerbaijan and the UN in various fields, including the protection of human rights, was noted with satisfaction.

It was highlighted that the relevant activities of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the measures aimed at enhancing the potential of states in this area are significant.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan, fully committed to the fundamental principles of human rights, continuously contributes to strengthening the international human rights system and promoting intercultural and interfaith dialogue, achieving substantial progress in this area.

Detailed information was provided to the counterpart about the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts being carried out by our country after the full assurance of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, measures to combat the threat of mines, and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It was also recalled that our country will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year, and information was shared about the work being done in this regard.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.