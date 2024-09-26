First Relocation Caravan Sent As Part Of Great Return Initiative: Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Today, the first relocation caravan to Jabrayil was sent as part of the Great Return initiative, marking the ninth destination, Azernews reports, citing the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, as he told the journalists.

He said this reflects the logical outcome of the victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terror operation last year, which fully restored our country's sovereignty. He noted that the first state program for the Great Return is being successfully implemented.

Extensive large-scale reconstruction activities are underway in the liberated territories, with social and technical infrastructure being developed. Measures are being taken for the sustainable settlement of the population. To date, the return and sustainable resettlement of internally displaced persons has begun in eight settlements of Karabakh and East Zangezur, including four cities (Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Khojaly) and four villages (Sus, Zabukh in Lachin district, and Talish in Tartar district and Agali in Zangezur district).

"We are experiencing another historic and significant day today. The first relocation caravan is now being sent to the central city of Jabrayil. The residential complex, consisting of 712 apartments across 33 buildings and 6 neighborhoods, constructed by the State Committee, is ready to welcome its residents. A draw for housing distribution has been held among 117 families. Today, the first group of 36 families from this group is returning to their homeland," he added.