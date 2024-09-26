First Relocation Caravan Sent As Part Of Great Return Initiative: Official
Date
9/26/2024 5:10:58 AM
(MENAFN)
Fatima Latifova
Today, the first relocation caravan to Jabrayil was sent as part
of the Great Return initiative, marking the ninth destination,
Azernews reports, citing the Deputy Chairman of
the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons,
as he told the journalists.
He said this reflects the logical outcome of the victory
achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terror
operation last year, which fully restored our country's
sovereignty. He noted that the first state program for the Great
Return is being successfully implemented.
Extensive large-scale reconstruction activities are underway in
the liberated territories, with social and technical infrastructure
being developed. Measures are being taken for the sustainable
settlement of the population. To date, the return and sustainable
resettlement of internally displaced persons has begun in eight
settlements of Karabakh and East Zangezur, including four cities
(Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Khojaly) and four villages (Sus,
Zabukh in Lachin district, and Talish in Tartar district and Agali
in Zangezur district).
"We are experiencing another historic and significant day today.
The first relocation caravan is now being sent to the central city
of Jabrayil. The residential complex, consisting of 712 apartments
across 33 buildings and 6 neighborhoods, constructed by the State
Committee, is ready to welcome its residents. A draw for housing
distribution has been held among 117 families. Today, the first
group of 36 families from this group is returning to their
homeland," he added.
