UAE's Vision For Sports To Be Unveiled At Region's Largest Sport Business Forum

Abu Dhabi, UAE –26 September 2024:

The Forum, set to take place on

2-3 October

at NYU Abu Dhabi, will bring together over 300 global and regional leaders.

The event will feature a keynote from

H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri , Director General of the General Authority of Sports, who will provide an update on the National Sports Strategy - 2031, outlining its progress and future initiatives aimed at transforming the UAE's sports landscape.

“We are excited to provide an update on our National Sports Strategy – 2031, which focuses on expanding sports participation, nurturing local talent, and elevating the UAE's presence on the global stage,” said H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri.“The Sport Industry Forum presents a great opportunity to engage directly with key stakeholders and industry leaders, helping to further our shared vision for the future of sports in the UAE.”

The Forum, supported by strategic partnerships with the

Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau

and the

Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi , underlines Abu Dhabi's growing status as a global hub for sports business and collaboration.

The Sport Industry Forum is held alongside the

NBA Abu Dhabi Games , where the first game between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets will take place on the evening of 4th

October at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

A stellar lineup of VIP speakers will offer insights on the region's evolving sports industry, including:

H.E. Dr. Ahmed Al Khazraji , Director General, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre

H.E. Mohamed Al Balooshi , Executive Director, Community Engagement & Sports, Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi

H.E. Ahmed Al Hosani,

Executive Director, Strategic Planning & Excellence Sector, Abu Dhabi Sports Council

H.E. Ali Al Ali,

CEO & Board Member, Dubai Racing Club

Rich Gotham , President, Boston Celtics

Kevin Demoff , President of Team & Media Operations, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment

Jonathan Emery , CEO, Aldar Development

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi , CEO, Ethara

Speakers will address the future of sports in the UAE, explore the intersections between sports, public health, and community engagement, and provide global perspectives on building winning teams and organizations.

Stern

at NYU Abu Dhab i is the proud host partner of the event. Additional support comes from official partners

Ethara, Thorn Lighting, TwelfthMan, Bylder, Wasserman Live, Naturals AV

and associate partner

Qantara Sports .

In addition to the core sessions, attendees can participate in optional cultural tours and a golf day on the first day, offering further opportunities for networking and cultural engagement.