Water Drop Protocol Announces Launch Of WROP With Upcoming Ambitious Projects

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Bangalore, India, 26th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Water Drop Protocol is proud to introduce its native tokens, labeled“WROP.” With future ambitious projects like Waterdrop Exchange, Blockchain, Wallet, and AI Trading in the pipeline, the team has great plans ahead.

The project's tokenomics is simple and powerful. Giving a voice to all in the space by putting the community is the main goal of this team.

Launching a New Token on the Market

WROP is the heart of the Water Drop project. The token, running on 5the Chain, has a total supply equal to 1 billion. The team designed a very simple structured tokenomics system wherein a greater part of it, 86%, goes to the public and market distribution. The remaining 14% goes to the project's owners, who have very clear vested interests in Water Drop's success.

Currently, the first phase of the project's presale is in full swing. Afterwards, three more phases will follow, with prices gradually increasing. Clearly, the team's idea is to reward the so-called“early birds” that will be the first to invest in WROP.

Furthermore, as part of its very unique referral program, users will get an additional 10% commission on any direct purchase made by their referred contacts.

Looking Ahead with Water Drop

Water Drop also shared a hard-to-miss roadmap for the project. Every quarter, something new will happen, as indicated below:



Q3 2024 : This phase comprises the commencement of the project and the launching of the app.

Q4 2024 : The plans for the end of 2024 include the creation and exchange listing of WROP.

Q1 2025 : The first quarter of 2025 will be used to release the game and the Liquidity Aggregator. The project will also create the Safety Fund. Q2 2025 : The final phase will see the launch of the Everlend Money Market

With such a structured roadmap, Water Drop is promising to deliver a lot of features. Each milestone is intended to move the project closer toward the goal of giving voice to every user. Besides this, the new ecosystem will feature parallel projects launching, such as an AI trading Bot, proprietary exchange and a wallet.

About Water Drop

Water Drop is a new crypto project willing to give its digital community the importance it deserves. The bedrock on which the WROP token rests consists of transparency, decentralization, and inclusiveness.

The WROP token will play a vital role in democratizing access to cryptocurrency. With AMAs, live events, and educational workshops, everyone can contribute to the project.

To all those curious about what is possible with WROP, Water Drop invites everyone to join the community using the links below. The official site of Water Drop features all the necessary information to access the ongoing WROP presale.

X (Twitter) | Telegram