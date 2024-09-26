Mental Health The Modern Way: Doctors Speak Out At Special Event In Nashville

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 26th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Nashville chapter is hosting a free event titled Mental the Modern Way: Doctors Speak Out on Wednesday, October 9, at 7:00 PM at 1130 8th Avenue South, Nashville. The event will feature a panel of experts, including Dr. David P. Morris, DC, from Magnolia Medical Clinic, along with other medical professionals, who will share alternative approaches to improving mental health without the use of drugs or medications.







In today's fast-paced world, mental health is a growing concern for many. CCHR Nashville has organized this event to help educate the public on non-drug alternatives that can positively impact mental well-being. Dr. Morris and the panel will cover various methods of improving mental health, including holistic care, diet, lifestyle changes, and other natural practices.

“We believe that people should have access to information about all their options for maintaining mental health,” said Annette Freeman.“This event will provide insights from medical professionals who prioritize solutions that do not rely on medications, focusing instead on treating the root causes of mental health challenges.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear firsthand from healthcare professionals and engage in a Q&A session at the end of the event.

Event Details:

What: Mental Health the Modern Way: Doctors Speak Out

When: Wednesday, October 9, 2024, 7:00 PM

Where: 1130 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN

Admission: Free, open to the public

RSVP: ...

For more information, please visit .

About Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR)

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a non-profit organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric violations of human rights. CCHR works to restore human dignity and promote better mental health practices through education and advocacy.