MS Homes Developers Break Ground On Iluka Residences At Dubai Islands

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) MS Homes Developers has commenced on its latest luxury project, Iluka Residences, located within the exclusive Dubai Islands. The recent groundbreaking ceremony, attended by senior management and key figures, marks the beginning of a project poised to redefine luxury living in Dubai.

Mohsin Sheikhani, CEO of MS Homes Developers, stated: "The launch of Iluka Residences represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering a residential experience that blends luxury, innovation, and tranquility. This project exemplifies our vision of offering sophisticated living spaces designed to meet the evolving needs of today's discerning residents."

Iluka Residences will feature a range of 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, each thoughtfully crafted to combine modern design with the serene beauty of the Dubai Islands. Residents will enjoy the tranquility of expansive green spaces and stunning views, while also benefiting from the close proximity to Dubai's vibrant urban life.

MS Homes Developers consistently prioritises the use of premium materials to guarantee the highest standards of quality and comfort. This development presents a unique opportunity for discerning investors and homeowners to secure an exclusive lifestyle in one of Dubai's most sought-after locations. Each apartment will boast a fully equipped kitchen with top-of-the-line Miele appliances, elegant sanitary fittings from the Italian boutique brand Gessi, and refined flooring featuring Italian tiles.

Scheduled for completion in Q3 2026, Iluka Residences will offer a diverse range of world-class amenities, including private pools with stunning views, a sky lounge, an infinity pool, a clubhouse, splash pads, a smart home system, an outdoor terrace, gaming facilities, and a fitness studio. Residents will also enjoy access to exclusive dining venues and social spaces designed to encourage a sense of community, blending luxury with warmth.

Aligned with Dubai's Vision 2040, Iluka Residences emphasises sustainability and innovative living solutions. MS Homes Developers is proud to contribute to this visionary goal by creating projects that enhance quality of life while promoting environmentally responsible development.

With limited availability, investors and homeowners are encouraged to seize the chance to become part of this exclusive community.

For more information, please visit the official website of MS Homes Developers .