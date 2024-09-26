Russia: Removing Taliban From Banned Groups List Will Be A Slow Process

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Andrey Rudenko, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, announced that removing the from Russia's list of groups“will not be a quick process.” He explained that it requires changes in Russian law.

In an interview with the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Rudenko emphasized that this process is slow due to the necessary amendments in Russia.

Despite this, he added that Russia, like some other countries, is ready to develop cooperation with the Taliban.

However, Rudenko pointed out that such cooperation cannot happen until the Taliban is removed from the terrorist list.

In the interview, published on Thursday, Rudenko acknowledged that the Taliban holds power in Afghanistan and is a reality that must be recognized.

In June 2023, Russia's special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said the proposal to remove the Taliban from the terrorist list had been submitted to President Vladimir Putin for a final decision.

The potential removal of the Taliban from Russia's terrorist list is under consideration but remains a complex process. Russia is consulting with its regional partners to determine how best to engage with the Taliban, recognizing their control in Afghanistan.

