Mandatory Notification Of Trade


9/26/2024 5:00:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please refer to the attached form of notification of transaction by primary insider.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.

Attachment

  • Form of Notification DNO ASA Share Purchase OSE Geir Arne Skau 26 September 2024

