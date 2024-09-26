Yinson Greentech Partners With Hubject To Advance Seamless EV Charging In Malaysia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hubject and Yinson GreenTech join strategic partnership

Yinson GreenTech, a leader in Malaysia's electrification ecosystem, announces a strategic partnership with Hubject, a leader in EV interoperability.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yinson GreenTech, a leader in Malaysia's electrification ecosystem, has announced a strategic partnership with Hubject, a market leader in electric vehicle (EV) interoperability. This collaboration aims to transform the EV charging landscape in Southeast Asia, starting with Malaysia.In a significant advancement for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, Yinson GreenTech's software and technologies division, digitalEV, has successfully integrated Hubject's Plug&Charge technology into the chargEV network of charging stations. This cutting-edge technology, built on ISO 15118 standards, offers EV drivers a secure, automated, and seamless charging experience. By streamlining the process, Plug&Charge eliminates the need for multiple app logins, manual authentication, and separate payment methods, making charging more convenient than ever.The innovative Plug&Charge solution uses advanced encryption and secure communication protocols to verify and protect the connection between the vehicle and the charging station. This ensures both convenience and safety for EV users.This partnership aligns with Yinson GreenTech's goal of accelerating EV adoption in the region. By offering next-generation EV charging solutions and enhancing user experience, Yinson GreenTech aims to contribute to a more sustainable future.Eirik Barclay, Chief Executive Officer of Yinson GreenTech, emphasised the importance of this partnership, stating,“We are committed to driving the adoption of sustainable technologies and are proud to collaborate with Hubject to bring Plug&Charge technology to Malaysia. This partnership not only supports the Malaysian government's sustainability initiatives but also provides a secure and convenient charging experience for EV users.”Sreedhar Sivasambu, Managing Director of Yinson GreenTech's digitalEV, added,“We are dedicated to enhancing the EV driving experience through technological innovation. Hubject's Plug&Charge technology will allow us to accelerate innovation and lead the transformation of electric mobility in Malaysia.”Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,“We are excited to bring Plug&Charge technology to Malaysia through our collaboration with Yinson GreenTech. This partnership will not only enhance the charging experience for EV drivers but also support the rapid expansion of the EV infrastructure in Southeast Asia.”Key Benefits of the Partnership:=> Seamless Charging Experience: EV drivers can charge their vehicles without the need for manual authentication or multiple app logins.=> Enhanced Security: Plug&Charge offers advanced encryption and secure communication to protect the charging process.=> Foster EV Adoption: This partnership contributes to the growth of the EV ecosystem in Southeast Asia by making charging more accessible and convenient.ABOUT YINSON GREENTECH“From land to sea, with an ecosystem for all, we spark a movement we call Positively Charged.”Yinson GreenTech energises the electric transition across diverse industries. We invest in fusing cutting-edge technologies with clean energy solutions, fostering a collaborative ecosystem that empowers businesses and communities to achieve their net-zero ambitions. At the heart of our strategy lies a robust digital backbone that seamlessly integrates our green solutions, optimises operations, and unlocks superior efficiency. This sets us apart by enabling data-driven decision-making and intelligent automation.We put electrified transport into the hands of everyday users through our five businesses:marinEV – Pioneering the development of fully electric vessels for crew transfers and light cargo transfersdrivEV – Empowering enterprises and businesses with electric fleet solutionsrydeEV – Electrifying the micro-mobility space with electric two-wheelers (E2Ws), including battery-swapping technology and fast charging solutionschargEV – Leading charge point operator with an extensive EV-charging station network for public and private usagedigitalEV – Enabling seamless software support and integration for sustainable technologies across Yinson GreenTech's businessesWe are a business of Yinson Holdings Berhad, a global energy infrastructure and technology company active in offshore energy with Yinson Production, renewable energy with Yinson Renewables, green technologies with Yinson GreenTech, sustainable investment and asset management with Farosson, and offshore marine with Regulus Offshore.For more information about us, please visit yinson.ABOUT HUBJECTHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Its eRoaming platform connects original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charge point operators (CPOs), and eMobility service providers (EMPs) to provide standardised access to a charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest eMobility charging network for electric vehicles by connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,250 B2B partners across 63 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner for the eMobility sector, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. Hubject delivers end-to-end eMobility solutions to power a positive, greener environmental future. Hubject was founded in 2012 to design, develop and implement a borderless eRoaming solution through a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Singapore.For more information, please visitFor more information, please contact:Yinson GreenTechMalaysia Media:Jason Chiew...+6017 980 4293Singapore Media:Enxin WongAaina Gandhok......+65 9225 9699+65 8646 1686For HubjectStuart BarnesMarketing & Communications...+49 172 186 2786

