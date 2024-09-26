Brazil’S B3’S Market Dominance Faces Challenges As Competitors Emerge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) has warned of potential challenges to B3's monopoly as the Brazilian faces increasing competition in the market. The highlights the entry of new players as a significant risk factor for B3's shares.



B3's stock has already felt the impact of this looming competition. The company's shares have dropped over 20% this year. On Wednesday, B3's stock closed at R$10.81, marking a 3.16% decline on the Ibovespa index.



Several companies are preparing to enter the Brazilian stock exchange market. ATG, a Mubadala subsidiary, plans to launch an exchange in Rio de Janeiro by late 2025.



CSD BR, backed by Santander Corretora, BTG Pactual, and the Chicago Stock Exchange, aims to operate as a central counterparty by 2027.



The central counterparty role is crucial in a stock exchange. It ensures liquidity and facilitates thousands of simultaneous trades. CSD BR's move could significantly impact B3's monopoly structure in this area.











B3 currently derives 35% of its revenue from stock operations. Up to 90% of this income relates to asset clearing, a segment directly affected by a competing central counterparty. This vulnerability adds to the pressure on B3's market position.



Goldman Sachs analysts note that B3's shares are already feeling the pressure. They predict that the expansion of other platforms may create market inefficiencies.



Different settlement and margin requirements could limit competition but still pose a significant threat.

CSD BR's growth in the fixed income market is particularly noteworthy. The volume of registered assets has jumped from R$500 billion in 2022 to R$2.5 trillion in September 2023. This rapid expansion underscores CSD BR's potential as a major challenger to B3.



Edivar Queiroz, CSD BR's president, confirms the company's readiness to compete by 2027. He sees clear opportunities in the Brazilian market for new participants. The exponential growth in trading volume registered by CSD in recent years supports this view.



Despite these challenges, Goldman Sachs maintains a neutral recommendation for B3's shares. They acknowledge that while new players are still years away from full operation, the expectation of structural market changes is already impacting B3's stock performance.

