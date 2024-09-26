عربي


Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/26/2024 5:00:09 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The La Liga matches, Europa League games, and decisive clashes in the Libertadores and South American Cup are the major highlights of football this Thursday, September 26.

The day's schedule also includes Futsal World Cu matches, São Paulo Women's Championship, and Brazilian Serie B games.
Futsal World Cup


  • 9:30 AM - Iran vs Morocco - Sportv 2, CazéTV, and Fifa+
  • 12:00 PM - Portugal vs Kazakhstan - Sportv 2, CazéTV, and Fifa+

Europa League

  • 1:45 PM - Fenerbahçe vs Union Saint-Gilloise - CazéTV
  • 4:00 PM - Roma vs Athletic Bilbao - CazéTV



La Liga

  • 2:00 PM - Espanyol vs Villarreal - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 2:00 PM - Las Palmas vs Betis - Disney+
  • 4:00 PM - Celta de Vigo vs Atlético de Madrid - ESPN 4 and Disney+

Brazilian U-17 Championship

  • 3:00 PM - Fluminense U-17 vs Flamengo U-17 - Sportv

Libertadores

  • 7:00 PM - Peñarol vs Flamengo - ESPN and Disney+

Brazilian Serie B

  • 7:00 PM - Chapecoense vs Amazonas - Sportv and Premiere

São Paulo Women's Championship

  • 7:00 PM - Santos Women vs São Paulo Women - Sportv 3

South American Cup

  • 9:30 PM - Racing vs Athletico-PR - ESPN and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs Libertad - Paramount+

The Rio Times

