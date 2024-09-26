Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The La matches, Europa League games, and decisive clashes in the Libertadores and South American Cup are the major highlights of this Thursday, September 26.



The day's schedule also includes Futsal World Cu matches, São Paulo Women's Championship, and Brazilian Serie B games.

Futsal World Cup







9:30 AM - Iran vs Morocco - Sportv 2, CazéTV, and Fifa+

12:00 PM - Portugal vs Kazakhstan - Sportv 2, CazéTV, and Fifa+







1:45 PM - Fenerbahçe vs Union Saint-Gilloise - CazéTV

4:00 PM - Roma vs Athletic Bilbao - CazéTV







2:00 PM - Espanyol vs Villarreal - ESPN 4 and Disney+



2:00 PM - Las Palmas vs Betis - Disney+

4:00 PM - Celta de Vigo vs Atlético de Madrid - ESPN 4 and Disney+





3:00 PM - Fluminense U-17 vs Flamengo U-17 - Sportv





7:00 PM - Peñarol vs Flamengo - ESPN and Disney+





7:00 PM - Chapecoense vs Amazonas - Sportv and Premiere





7:00 PM - Santos Women vs São Paulo Women - Sportv 3







9:30 PM - Racing vs Athletico-PR - ESPN and Disney+

9:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs Libertad - Paramount+





The Peñarol vs Flamengo game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 7:00 PM.





The Racing vs Athletico-PR game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 9:30 PM.





The Cruzeiro vs Libertad game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ at 9:30 PM.







9:30 AM - Iran vs Morocco - Futsal World Cup



12:00 PM - Portugal vs Kazakhstan - Futsal World Cup



3:00 PM - Fluminense U-17 vs Flamengo U-17 - Brazilian U-17 Championship

7:00 PM - Chapecoense vs Amazonas - Brazilian Serie B







9:30 AM - Iran vs Morocco - Futsal World Cup



12:00 PM - Portugal vs Kazakhstan - Futsal World Cup



1:45 PM - Fenerbahçe vs Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League

4:00 PM - Roma vs Athletic Bilbao - Europa League



Europa LeagueLa LigaBrazilian U-17 ChampionshipLibertadoresBrazilian Serie BSão Paulo Women's ChampionshipSouth American CupLibertadores Live BroadcastRacing Game Time in South American CupCruzeiro's South American Cup Game ChannelGames on Pay TVSportvOnline Live StreamingCazéTVThursday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules