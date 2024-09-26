Argentina’S Economy Contracts 1.3% In July, But Shows Signs Of Resilience

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's economic activity dropped 1.3% in July compared to the same period in 2023, according to Indec data released on September 25.



This marks the second consecutive month of economic contraction in the country. However, beneath this headline figure lies a more nuanced picture of an in transition.



Despite the year-on-year decline, the economy showed a notable 1.7% growth compared to June, surpassing economists' expectations.



This month-on-month improvement suggests that President Javier Milei's economic reforms may be starting to yield positive results.



The agricultural sector, crucial to Argentina's economy, demonstrated remarkable resilience with a 23.6% growth compared to July 2023.







This significant increase marks the third consecutive month of growth for agriculture, rebounding strongly from the previous year's severe drought.



The sector's recovery is expected to continue, with projections indicating that agricultural exports could grow by over US$13 billion in 2024.



President Milei's administration has made substantial progress in its first six months. The government achieved fiscal surpluses for three consecutive months, a feat unseen since 2012.



This accomplishment underscores the administration's commitment to fiscal responsibility and effective economic management. Inflation, while still high, has shown signs of slowing.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) now expects Argentina's inflation to ease to an average annual rate of 232.8% this year, down more than 20 percentage points from its previous forecast.



Monthly inflation is projected to fall further, potentially converging to around 4% by the end of 2024.

The IMF has acknowledged the Milei government's efforts, stating that it has "steered the economy firmly away from a full-blown crisis and hyperinflation".



However, challenges remain, with the IMF revising its 2024 economic outlook for Argentina, now forecasting a 3.5% contraction.



Despite these challenges, there are signs of growing investor confidence . The MSCI Argentina index has risen by one-third since Milei's inauguration.



The government's focus on developing key sectors such as energy, mining, and agriculture shows promise for future growth.



While the road to economic recovery remains long and potentially bumpy, the Milei administration's reforms and sector-specific growth provide a foundation for cautious optimism.



The government's commitment to fiscal discipline, inflation reduction, and sector development offers hope for long-term economic stability and growth in Argentina.







