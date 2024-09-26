Qatar Clinch Three Medals At Asian Shotgun Cup In Almaty

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatari shooting team won three medals during its participation in the Asian Shotgun Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Team Qatar clinched one silver and two bronze in the trap competition at the Championship which kicked off on September 20.

In the women's trap team category, Qatari shooters Kholoud Al Khalaf, Amna Al Abdullah, and Maitha Al Binali claimed the silver medal. Kuwait won the medal, while Kazakhstan secured the bronze.

Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Rashid Hamad Al Athba and Nasser Al Humaidi won the bronze medal in the men's team trap shooting event.

Hosts Kazakhstan won the silver medal.

In the mixed team category, Al Athba and Al Khalaf won the bronze medal, while China won the gold medal. Kuwait came second.

Rashid Hamad Al Athba and Kholoud Al Khalaf on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the mixed team category.

Following the success in the trap events, the Qatari shooters are looking forward to winning more medals in the skeet competitions.

Team Qatar delegation is headed by Ahmed Mubarak Al Kuwari, President of the Shotgun Team.

The Asian Shotgun Cup will continue until September 30, with a large participation of shooters from various Asian countries.