Hong Kong Beats Singapore To Be Asia's Top Financial Center

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Sept 26 (Economic Times) – Hong Kong reclaimed its spot as Asia's top center, knocking Singapore back to second place in the region, according to a survey.

Globally, Hong Kong ranked third, behind New York and London in the latest Global Financial Centres released Monday. Singapore placed fourth worldwide. Dublin, Chicago and Dubai moved up in the rankings, while Shanghai, Beijing and Geneva moved down in the index.

It's welcome good news for Hong Kong's finance sector, which was battered by pandemic restrictions that prompted many workers to leave the city. The property market, which has failed to recover, has slowed activity and consumer demand. The government is betting that its initiatives and lower interest rates may revive economic activity.

Other findings in the report:



58 places fell in the rankings, while 46 improved

Shenzhen overtook San Francisco to rank third in the fintech ranking

Chicago and Los Angeles climbed past Shanghai to place sixth and seventh

Sydney, Nanjing, and Tianjin fell at least 10 places Geopolitical challenges were the most pressing risk, mentioned by more than one-fifth of respondent.

The index, compiled by researchers Z/Yen Partners and the China Development Institute, assesses 121 financial centers and uses data and survey results from thousands of financial services professionals responding to an online questionnaire.