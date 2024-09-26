Valuelabs Saves 500,000 Hours With Aide® In 75 Days, Targets 40% Efficiency By March 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueLabs, an AI software and services company, today announced the impact of its Generative AI platform, AiDE®

(AI Driven Everything). In just 75 days, ValueLabs collectively saved 500,000 person-hours across various projects in Software Product Development, Quality Engineering, and BPO, for their clients across the globe. This is savings equivalent to 1,200 people working for one full year. Looking ahead, the company aims to double this impact, by targeting a 40% efficiency increase across all client engagements by March 2025.

In select cases, productivity surged 4x, resulting in significant cost savings and efficiency gains. The future, according to ValueLabs, will be about humans and AI working in tandem as Generative AI Networks (GAINs). Their vision is to become a 10x company, powered by AiDE®

and 10x engineers.

AiDE®

is built with the highest standards of security and compliance, including SOC 2 Type II certification, making it a trusted platform across diverse industries, including highly regulated sectors.

"This is a watershed moment where humans and AI work together in a Generative AI Network (GAIN). We've crossed the chasm from POC to Production, and this is just the start. Next stop, 1,000,000 person-hours saved in 75 days. Final destination, a 10x company, powered by AiDE®

and 10x engineers," said Arjun Rao, Founder & CEO of ValueLabs.

AiDE®

is the trusted choice for large enterprises and mid-sized companies alike. Because of the efficiencies in effort and reduction of timelines,

ValueLabs is seeing product

roadmaps being crashed substantially, from three years down to two years in one instance.



Veda Reddy, CEO of Imagine, ValueLabs' innovation arm, added, "When it comes to Enterprise GenAI adoption and impact, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. We have scaled implementations across our clients in diverse domains and various core business processes, including highly regulated environments. We're able to do this effectively through the

AiDE Fabric, with scalable, customizable and secure models, inference pipelines, and engineering components, so that a tailor-made custom solution can be designed for each client landscape. While much of the world is focused on coding assistants, we are enabling large scale end-to-end business workflows with enterprise-grade security with

AiDE®."

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company powered by GenAI that helps businesses with operational excellence, faster time to market, and customer loyalty. Our 'Human + AI' paradigm achieves faster speed to value with bulletproof quality. With 29 locations, 7,000 associates, and 300 clients worldwide, our commitment to excellence has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of over 80 for employees and 90 for clients.

For more information about ValueLabs and the AiDE®

platform, please visit



