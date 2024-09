(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Breast Cancer in the United States: A Review of 2023 - Key Insights into Awareness & Satisfaction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 104-page report provides a behind-the-scenes look at the treatment experience for those living with advanced breast cancer. Using detailed quantitative data, it gives a full picture of the advanced breast cancer treatment story - from HCP conversations to treatment awareness to use and satisfaction - so you can make informed, strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and understand potential challenges.

It's estimated that 168,000 people in the U.S. are living with metastatic, or advanced, breast cancer. About 3 out of 4 of these people have first been diagnosed with an earlier stage of breast cancer.

Advanced Breast Cancer in America 2023: Key Insights into Treatment Awareness & Satisfaction offers a glimpse into the advanced breast cancer treatment experience. It includes selected insights for stakeholders seeking a more focused view of patient perspectives on advanced breast cancer treatment and satisfaction.

This large-scale, patient-reported data leverages vital quantitative insights essential to understanding HCP treatment discussions, treatment satisfaction and awareness, clinical trial interest, and much more.

What makes this report unique?

Very simply: the analyst's focus on patients. This syndicated report is one of the few studies that is based on primary research with diagnosed patients, bringing the patient voice to the forefront.

Valuable insights. Informed decisions.

This report lifts the curtain on the patient treatment experience, giving stakeholders an actionable look at the experiences of people living with the condition. Data can be used to inform strategic decisions, including competitive assessments, landscape analyses, patient journey overlays, and forecasting inputs.

This report also addresses important questions that stakeholders may not even know to ask while offering valuable insights into must-have patient-reported data points not available anywhere else. Add-on custom data analysis opportunities are also available for an additional cost.

The analyst is a proven leader in understanding the experiences of people living with chronic health conditions. Through their portfolio of 45+ condition-specific online health communities, they reach millions of individuals, offering information, connection, and support to patients and caregivers in the U.S.

This report includes a deep-dive into:



Primary HCP seen for condition, satisfaction with HCP, and discussion about brands aware of/not used

Advanced breast cancer treatment awareness and experiences Aided awareness of specific treatments, treatment experience, satisfaction with current treatments, perceived control with current treatment plan, and interest/participation in clinical trials

Key questions answered in this report:



What percentage of patients see a medical oncologist for advanced breast cancer treatment?

What treatments have the highest aided brand awareness among patients?

What percentage of patients have used hormone therapy or immunotherapy?

How many patients feel their advanced breast cancer is well-controlled on their current treatment plan?

What percentage of patients are likely to switch or add new treatments in the next six months? What medications have patients discussed with their HCP?

Methodology



The report consists of: A 20-minute online quantitative survey

Additional details:



Fielded: January 16, 2023 to April 14, 2023

Convenience sample of 281 respondents diagnosed with advanced breast cancer Respondents are age 18+, living in the U.S., and are recruited from proprietary online health communities and recruiting partners

Products Mentioned



AFINITOR (everolimus)

ARIMIDEX (anastrozole)

AROMASIN (exemestane tablets)

ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki)

FARESTON (toremifene citrate)

FASLODEX (fulvestrant)

Femara (letrozole)

HERCEPTIN HYLECTAT (trastuzumab and hyaluronidase-oysk)

HERCEPTIN (trastuzumab)

HERZUMA (trastuzumab biosimilar)

IBRANCE (palbociclib)

KADCYLAT (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)

KANJINTIT (trastuzumab-anns)

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)

KISQALI (ribociclib)

LUPRON (leuprolide)

LYNPARZA (olaparib)

MARGENZAT (margetuximab-cmkb)

Megace (megestrol acetate)

NERLYNX (neratinib)

OGIVRI (trastuzumab-dkst)

ONTRUZANT (trastuzumab-dttb)

PERJETA (pertuzumab)

PHESGOT (pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase-zzxf)

PIQRAY (alpelisib)

Soltamax

TALZENNAT (talazoparib)

Tamoxifen (Nolvadex or Soltamax)

TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab)

TRAZIMERAT (trastuzumab-qyyp)

TRODELVYT (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy)

TUKYSAT (tucatinib)

TYKERB (lapatinib)

VERZENIOT (abemaciclib) ZOLADEX (goserelin)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900