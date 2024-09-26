(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kitchen Lighting Size, Trends, Opportunities, Competition and Forecast to 2030 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Kitchen Lighting Market. According to the report, the Global Kitchen Lighting Market was valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2025-2030.

The Kitchen Lighting market is growing due to increasing consumer interest in home renovation and interior design, as well as the rising demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. The shift towards LED lighting and smart lighting systems has also contributed to market growth.

Key drivers include the growing adoption of smart homes and energy-efficient technologies, as well as the increasing awareness of the importance of proper lighting for enhancing kitchen usability and ambiance. The rise of online platforms and e-commerce has made kitchen lighting products more accessible to consumers, further boosting market demand.

Technological advancements in LED lighting, smart lighting systems, and wireless controls have transformed the kitchen lighting market. Consumers are increasingly seeking innovative solutions that can be integrated with smart home ecosystems, enabling remote control and energy savings.

Geographical Insights

The Asia-Pacific region leads the Kitchen lighting market and is also expected to witness fastest growth, fueled by rising urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and the growing trend of home renovation in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Market Segmentation

By Light Type:



Under Cabinet Lighting

Track Lighting

Pendant Lighting

Island Lighting Other Light Types

By Sales Channel:



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online

Specialty Stores Other Sales Channel

By End-use:



Residential Commercial

By Geography:



Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies

The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies. Key companies in the Global Kitchen Lighting include:



Acuity Brands, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Hubbell, Inc.

Kichler Lighting

Havells India Ltd.

OSRAM LIGHTING PRIVATE LIMITED

General Electric

Signify Holding

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Other Leading Companies

Reasons to buy this report:



In-Depth Comparative Assessment of Top 20 Markets in the Kitchen Lighting Market Sales Channel: Comparative assessment of 20 leading countries highlighting the total addressable market, opportunities, lucrative segments and competitive positioning of leading companies.

Comprehensive Historical, Present, and Future Analytics of the Kitchen Lighting Market: A deep dive in the historical (2020-2023), current (2024) and forecast (2025-2030) market analytics of Kitchen Lighting Market.

Gain insights specific to new entrants or new market areas to tap: The study provides detailed market entry strategies, including analysis of barriers to entry, pricing strategies, opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges and product positioning using the Opportunity Portfolio Matrix (OPM). Strategic Sales Channel Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market: The report covers competitive strategies, mergers & acquisitions, new developments, future plans and market share analysis of ~15 top companies.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900