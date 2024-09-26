(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Liners and Bases 2024 Edition: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Material, Channel, Product Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Dental Liners and Bases Market. According to the report, the Global Dental Liners and Bases Market was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2025-2030.

The market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, driven by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, the rising demand for restorative dental treatments, and advancements in dental materials. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the need for effective and durable dental treatments.

One of the primary drivers of the Dental Liners and Bases market is the increasing prevalence of dental disorders such as cavities, tooth decay, and periodontal diseases. The growing awareness of oral health and the importance of preventive dental care have led to a surge in demand for restorative treatments, driving the growth of the dental liners and bases market.

The rise in dental tourism and the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry have also played a crucial role in the market's growth. Patients seeking affordable and high-quality dental treatments are traveling to countries known for their advanced dental care services, boosting the demand for dental liners and bases used in restorative procedures.

The increasing focus on biocompatibility and patient comfort has influenced the Dental Liners and Bases market. Modern dental materials are designed to be biocompatible, ensuring minimal irritation and maximum comfort for patients. This trend is driven by regulatory standards and a growing emphasis on patient-centered care in dentistry.

Geographical Insights

Americas represent the largest market for Dental Liners and Bases in value terms, driven by the high prevalence of dental disorders, advanced dental care infrastructure, and significant investments in dental research. The United States, in particular, is a key market due to its strong focus on dental innovation and extensive use of advanced dental materials.

In the Americas, the market is further bolstered by favorable government policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a strong focus on oral health awareness. The presence of leading dental companies and a high level of consumer awareness about restorative dental treatments contribute to the market's dominance in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid urbanization, increasing prevalence of dental disorders, and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of this growth, with expanding dental care sectors and a growing focus on dental tourism.

Market Segmentation

By Material



Glass Ionomer

Resin-modified Glass Ionomer

Zinc Oxide Eugenol

Calcium Hydroxide Other Materials

By Channel



Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes Other Channels

By Product Type



Liners Bases

By Geography



Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

