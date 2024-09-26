Warpsolution's Space:On Achieves FCC Part 18 Certification, Advancing Wireless Charging

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, KOREA, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As CES 2025 approaches, Warpsolution's Space:on has received FCC Part 18 certification, enhancing its potential by enabling efficient power delivery across any distance without limitations.









Revolutionizing Wireless Charging

FCC Part 18 certification marks a key advancement for Space:on, setting it apart by supporting high-power, long-distance wireless charging. This contrasts with FCC Part 15, which limits devices to shorter ranges and lower power, primarily for communication devices like routers and consumer electronics.

Key Distinctions: Part 15 vs. Part 18

FCC Part 15 regulations are designed primarily for devices with communication functions, typically limiting power usage to less than 1W and applying strict controls on spurious emissions to minimize interference. In contrast, FCC Part 18 aligns with ITU recommendations and caters to industrial, scientific, and medical devices. It permits up to 1W at 920MHz with provisions for higher power under specific conditions, offering potential for greater power usage in future applications. This regulatory framework not only ensures technological efficiency and safety but also supports innovations like Warpsolution's Space:on.

Beyond Conventional Charging

Space:on can charge multiple devices within a 40cm diameter, featuring a touch-activated system that integrates seamlessly into any environment, providing a cable-free experience. This positions Warpsolution at the forefront of the industry.

Environmental Impact and Market Expansion

The FCC Part 18 certification highlights Space:on's role in promoting sustainability by minimizing electronic waste and enhancing energy efficiency. This positions the product as a leader in eco-friendly technology solutions.

Future Prospects

With this certification, Warpsolution is poised to transform how devices are powered, enhancing usability in homes and businesses. Space:on is not just a technological advancement; it represents a future where technology integrates seamlessly into our lives while adhering to high safety and environmental standards.

