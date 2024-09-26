PM Modi Talks About 'Khel Mahakumbh' Initiative During Interaction With Chess Champions

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi, in a heartfelt interaction with the Chess winners, reminisced about the 'Khel Mahakumbh' initiative in Gujarat and informed about how it worked wonders in creating a sporting culture in the state.

PM Modi also shared a of his meeting with the Chess Olympiad gold-winning teams at his official residence, on his social handles.

Taking to X on Thursday, he wrote, "A wonderful interaction with the Indian chess contingent that won the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad."

Recalling the one-of-its-kind initiative, PM Modi said, "When I was governing Gujarat, my government used to run Khel Mahakumbh, which saw participation of lakhs of students under various disciplines. Over a period of time, many young talents were identified."

"Under the program, even the grown-ups and adults were encouraged to participate in the games," he added.

PM Modi also called upon the need to develop a sporting culture in the country besides nurturing 'achievers and champions'.

"I firmly believe that there is an abundance of talent in the country. A culture of sportsman spirit should be inculcated among the citizens, and this should be made part of a daily routine. There should be achievers in every field who could hold the nation's flag high," said the Prime Minister.

Further sharing his vision on Viksit Bharat with the chess champions, PM Modi said that the country must attain prominence and dominance in all sectors, including science, technology, sports, science and technology.

"A country doesn't become Viksit (developed) just because of its economy, industry, GDP size, there has to be holistic and all-round growth of the country across all sectors," he said.

In another video shared on social media, the Chess Olympiads shared their experience of meeting the Prime Minister and also about their valuable insights.

PM Modi's meeting with Indian men's and women's teams that won historic maiden gold medals in the recently-concluded 45th Chess Olympiad in Hungary witnessed some lighter moments as they gifted him a chess board and engaged in light-hearted conversation.

PM Modi also watched Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi play a blitz game.