Navigating the future of Global Trade: Innovation, Sustainability and Resilience

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, 24 September 2024 —In an era marked by significant disruptions, the landscape of international trade and logistics is undergoing a profound transformation. Geopolitical tensions, protectionist policies and the escalating demand for sustainable operations have created a complex environment for businesses and governments alike. However, these challenges bring significant opportunities, from the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to the exploration of emerging markets and the development of innovative supply-chain models.

Economist Impact’s 4th Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit in Dubai, taking place October 8 -9, will gather more than 500 industry leaders, policymakers and experts. Supported by New Economy Academy, this summit will serve as a critical platform to navigate the complexities of today’s trade environment, promoting the creation of efficient, resilient and future-proof supply chains.

The Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit will address pressing issues by providing participants with actionable insights and strategies to drive trade recovery.

Notable speakers at the event include, Amina Chami, global head of procurement, Swarovski, Tobias Moch, chief procurement officer, JLR and Angelika Kipor, senior vice-president strategy and transformation, global IBP lead, Pepsico.

Strategic Partnerships

The summit is supported by an impressive roster of sponsors, including New Economy Academy, JP Morgan, DP World, SAP, Schneider Electric, DMCC, Citi and ECI. These partnerships reflect the broad-based commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration among global trade stakeholders.





