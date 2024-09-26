IFFCO Group to Showcase its Commitment to Innovation & Sustainability at Future Food Forum 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – 25 September – As one of the leading players in the global food industry, IFFCO Group, the multinational group headquartered in the UAE, continues to set the standard for innovation and sustainability. A founding partner and key sponsor of the Future Food Forum 2024, IFFCO Group will showcase its commitment to shaping the future of food through groundbreaking initiatives and strategic insights.



Event Details:

• Dates: 2-3 October 2024

• Venue: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel @ Conference Centre

• Stand: B31



In addition to its presence at the forum, IFFCO executives will be sharing their expertise in two panel discussions:



Panel 1:

• Panel Session: Securing Our Future: Food Security in a Changing Climate

• Date: 2 October 2024

• Time: 11:40 - 12:20

• Speaker: Abdul Jabbar, Chief Executive Officer Oils & Fats CIS, Afghanistan & Somalia Projects, Oils & Fats, IFFCO Group



Panel 2:

• Panel Session: Redefining Supply Chains: E-Commerce and Quick Commerce Innovations

• Date: 2 October 2024

• Time: 15:35 - 16:15

• Speaker: Melahat Yildirim, Chief Procurement Officer, IFFCO Group







