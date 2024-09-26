Dubai Islamic Bank Champions Emirati Talent and Leadership at Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – 25 September 2024: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and a staunch supporter of the UAE's Emiratization agenda, is thrilled to announce its participation in Ru’ya Careers UAE from September 24-26, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year's fair, themed around youth empowerment and innovation, aligns with the UAE’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of Emirati leaders through dynamic and inclusive recruitment strategies.



Ru’ya Careers UAE serves as an ideal platform for DIB to promote its array of job opportunities and innovative training programs, all designed to equip Emirati youth with the skills necessary for a flourishing career in banking. Through interactive workshops and networking opportunities, DIB aims to attract and engage young talents, offering them pathways to meaningful employment and leadership roles within the organization.



DIB’s ongoing strategy not only focuses on achieving and surpassing Emiratization targets as set by the Central Bank of the UAE and the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization, but also emphasizes robust financial strategies and the development of tailored career management programs. These initiatives are designed to enhance the professional growth and advancement of Emirati nationals within the organization.



Rafia Al Abbar, Head of Human Resources at Dubai Islamic Bank, stated: "At Dubai Islamic Bank, we are deeply committed to the Emiratization initiative, viewing it as a critical pillar for sustainable growth within the UAE. By participating in Ru'ya Careers UAE, we are not just attracting the best talents; we are cultivating an environment that nurtures young Emirati talent to become future leaders in the banking sector.”



DIB continues to lead by example in integrating People of Determination into its workforce, ensuring they have access to a supportive environment and equal employment opportunities. The Learning Department at DIB provides training for People of Determination in behavioral skills and IT skills, and hosts art therapy workshops, enhancing their professional and personal development. By collaborating and partnering with specialized institutions and engaging in targeted recruitment drives, the bank maintains its role as a leader in inclusive employment practices.



“Our focused approach to customized career development aligns perfectly with the UAE's vision to build a diversified knowledge-based economy. We proudly support our national talent, providing them with the tools they need to excel and lead," Al Abbar added.



DIB has been recognized with awards from prominent educational institutions for its proactive efforts in hiring UAE Nationals and supporting the Emiratization initiative. The bank has established partnerships with distinguished universities such as Higher College of Technology (HCT), UAE University, and University of Sharjah for internships, work placements, and direct hiring of UAE Nationals, further underscoring its commitment to developing a skilled workforce.



Wafa Alderei, HR Talent Acquisition Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, reflected: "Joining DIB a year ago through the Ethraa program was a pivotal moment for my personal and professional growth. The program, hosted at the Emirates Institute of Finance, broadened my understanding of the banking sector and enhanced my skills significantly. As I continue to advance within the bank, I am dedicated to excelling in my role and actively contributing to our team’s success. Throughout my journey, I have been fortunate to be nurtured by DIB and had the opportunity to participate in a culture of continuous learning and development."







MENAFN26092024004056016208ID1108717307